HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted in a FCC listing

It looks like smartphone maker HTC is planning to launch a new True Wireless (TWS) earbuds in the market. The company will likely call these, HTC U Ear TWS earbuds. This product is likely an attempt to expand in different segments in the consumer electronics market. The company continues to sell smartphones in select markets across the globe. HTC has not shared any details regarding these TWS earbuds. This pair first appeared in an NCC listing for certification in Taiwan. Now, the report spotted them in a new FCC listing for certification. Let's check out the details regarding the HTC U Ear TWS earbuds here.

HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted; details

According to a report, the FCC listing showcases the design of the U Ear TWS earbuds. This includes the actual earbuds, charging case, and even the included USB cable. Taking a closer look, we can see that the earbuds feature an Apple AirPods-like design. Beyond this, we also get a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the charging case. HTC seems to have added two charging pins on each earbud in the stem area. Usually, the charging pins are located at the bottom of the stem on most earbuds. These TWS earbuds don't sport Silicone ear tips and opt for a hard plastic material like the Oppo Enco Free.

The HTC U Ear TWS earbuds will likely not feature active noise cancellation. Instead, they are likely to come with passive noise cancellation that depends on the ear seal created by the earbuds. The listing revealed that the earbuds will come in Black color with a Glossy finish.

Beyond the Black color, it is possible that HTC may launch the earbuds in other colors. Considering that the device has already received NCC certification, the company will likely launch the product in Taiwan. Beyond this, we are not sure about the pricing or launch details for the product.