HTC U11+ starts receiving Android 9 Pie update in India

The over-the-air (OTA) update rollout have just begun, and it is expected to reach all the HTC U11+ Indian units in a few weeks time.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 2:27 PM IST
HTC U11+ Android 9 Pie update is now rolling out to users in India. The Taiwanese smartphone maker reportedly started the rollout last month from their home country. The Android 9.0 Pie update for the HTC U11+ smartphones in India comes with firmware version number 2.19.400.2. According to various users’ tweets, the update weighs 1.37GB in size.

As HTC had previously announced during the roadmap, the Android 9 Pie update for the HTC U11+ comes with Android Pie features, system enhancements and removes Google+ from BlinkFeed. Alongside, the update also carries latest July 1, 2019 security patch, first reported by GSMArena.

HTC U19e with Snapdragon 710, HTC Desire 19 Plus with triple cameras launched: Specifications, price

HTC U19e with Snapdragon 710, HTC Desire 19 Plus with triple cameras launched: Specifications, price

The over-the-air (OTA) update rollout has just begun, and it is expected to reach all the Indian units in a few weeks time. You will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification or alternatively, you can manually check for update by going to Settings -> About phone -> System Update.

Last year in August, HTC had promised the Android Pie update for the HTC U11 series and the U12+, but that never happened. To recall, the Android Pie rollout plan was announced this year in March again, promising the update to roll out for the HTC U11, HTC U11+ and HTC U12+ by Q2, 2019. HTC missed the timeline again and now the update has finally arrived in Q3. The HTC U12+ is another handset that has been given the same update last month in Taiwan.

As per PTI‘s sources, the company plans to launch a range of new products as early as this month (August 2019). The company reportedly sell smartphones in India through an international distribution network. Inone Technology is the brand licensee for HTC in India. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen (China) with presence in India and many other countries.

Features HTC U11+
Price 56990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz 64-bit Processor
OS Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense
Display Super LCD Display-6.0-inches-QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP with ƒ/1.7 aperture
Front Camera 8 MP with ƒ/2.0 aperture
Battery 3930 mAh Battery

Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC Sense
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz 64-bit Processor
12 MP with f/1.7 Aperture
HTC U11+

HTC U11+

56990

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz 64-bit Processor
12 MP with ƒ/1.7 aperture
HTC U12+

HTC U12+
Android Oreo with Sense UI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 12MP (wide-angle) + 16MP (telephoto)
Xiaomi patents a smartphone design with integrated solar panel
