HTC has unveiled two new smartphones after a gap of six months. The company has launched the HTC U19e and Desire 19 Plus mid-range smartphones. Both the handsets will be released in HTC‘s home market initially. At the moment, it is unknown whether these devices will make their way to international markets. The HTC U19e will go on sale in Taiwan today, while the Desire 19 Plus will go on sale in July.

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19 Plus price

The HTC U19e is priced at TWD 14,900 (approximately Rs 33,000). HTC will be selling this phone in Extraordinary Purple and Modest Green color options. Additionally, the purple variant includes partly transparent back, similar to the transparent editions of Xiaomi phones.

The HTC Desire 19 Plus, on the other hand, carries a price tag of TWD 9,990 (approximately Rs 22,100). For the price, HTC will be selling the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB model, which is priced at TWD 10,990 (approximately Rs 24,300). This smartphone will be available in two color options, including Star Indigo and Jasmine White.

HTC U19e specifications, features

The HTC U19e comes with a 6-inch OLED display along with with 18:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The device offers an old school design with bezels at the top and bottom. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC under the hood. It is paired with 6GB of RAM/128GB storage.

In terms of imaging, the newly launched HTC phone bears a dual rear camera system. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel shooter with an f/2.6 lens. There is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for iris-recognition unlock feature.

One can even expand the internal storage using the microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Additionally, it also offers HTC’s BoomSound dual speakers. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.

HTC Desire 19 Plus specifications, features

The HTC Desire 19 Plus is a more affordable phone. The device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with HTC Sense on top. The newly launched device packs a 6.2-inch panel with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera department, the HTC Desire 19 Plus features a triple camera system at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Furthermore, there is also a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies. Furthermore, it is kept alive by a 3,850mAh battery.