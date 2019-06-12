comscore HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: specs, price, availability | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • HTC U19e with Snapdragon 710, HTC Desire 19 Plus with triple cameras launched: Specifications, price
News

HTC U19e with Snapdragon 710, HTC Desire 19 Plus with triple cameras launched: Specifications, price

News

HTC has launched HTC U19e, which offers a Snapdragon 710 SoC, Iris Unlock Support and more. The HTC Desire 19+ has also been announced, which packs triple cameras and a Mediatek Helio SoC.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 9:22 AM IST
HTC U19e

HTC has unveiled two new smartphones after a gap of six months. The company has launched the HTC U19e and Desire 19 Plus mid-range smartphones. Both the handsets will be released in HTC‘s home market initially. At the moment, it is unknown whether these devices will make their way to international markets. The HTC U19e will go on sale in Taiwan today, while the Desire 19 Plus will go on sale in July.

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19 Plus price

The HTC U19e is priced at TWD 14,900 (approximately Rs 33,000). HTC will be selling this phone in Extraordinary Purple and Modest Green color options. Additionally, the purple variant includes partly transparent back, similar to the transparent editions of Xiaomi phones.

The HTC Desire 19 Plus, on the other hand, carries a price tag of TWD 9,990 (approximately Rs 22,100). For the price, HTC will be selling the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB model, which is priced at TWD 10,990 (approximately Rs 24,300). This smartphone will be available in two color options, including Star Indigo and Jasmine White.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

HTC U19e specifications, features

The HTC U19e comes with a 6-inch OLED display along with with 18:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The device offers an old school design with bezels at the top and bottom. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC under the hood. It is paired with 6GB of RAM/128GB storage.

In terms of imaging, the newly launched HTC phone bears a dual rear camera system. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel shooter with an f/2.6 lens. There is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for iris-recognition unlock feature.

Watch: Android Q First Look

One can even expand the internal storage using the microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Additionally, it also offers HTC’s BoomSound dual speakers. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.

HTC Desire 19 Plus specifications, features

The HTC Desire 19 Plus is a more affordable phone. The device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with HTC Sense on top. The newly launched device packs a 6.2-inch panel with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of camera department, the HTC Desire 19 Plus features a triple camera system at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Furthermore, there is also a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies. Furthermore, it is kept alive by a 3,850mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 9:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs

News

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS 9.5.5 update

News

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS 9.5.5 update

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Realme X could launch in India as Realme 4 Pro

News

Realme X could launch in India as Realme 4 Pro

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Review

WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report

Honor may launch new smartphones next quarter: Report

Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs

News

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may ditch headphone jack

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may ditch headphone jack
HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon

News

HTC smartphones to get Android Pie update soon
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के Translator डिवाइस से विदेशी भाषाओं को सीखने में मिलेगी मदद, फिंगरप्रिंट से ओपन होगा डोर

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30: जानें कौन है दमदार

आज ग्लोबली लॉन्च होंगे Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG X6 बैक में तीन कैमरों और 3,500mAh Battery के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होगा Sale के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report
News
WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report
Honor may launch new smartphones next quarter: Report

News

Honor may launch new smartphones next quarter: Report
Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug

News

Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs

News

HTC U19e, HTC Desire 19+ launched: Check specs