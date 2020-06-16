HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

HTC recently launched two new smartphones in the home country Taiwan. These are the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro. While the company has announced the two phones in Taiwan, their prices have not been revealed yet. The HTC smartphones have been listed on the company’s Taiwanese website and have detailed specifications. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16; expected to pack Snapdragon 665 SoC

The HTC Desire 20 Pro will be available in two color variants. These are Smoky Black and Pretty Blue. Meanwhile, the HTC U20 5G is listed in shades of Green and Silver. The company has also hinted that more countries will eventually see the launch of the two phones. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

HTC U20 5G specifications

The HTC U20 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a punch-hole camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The upper mid-range device also has dual SIM support, runs on Android 10, and has an expandable memory card slot. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Google Play Console listing with Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

In terms of optics, the HTC U20 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree FOV. Then there are two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro pictures. On the front is a 32-megapixel single fixed focus camera. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

HTC Desire 20 Pro specifications

The HTC Desire 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with a punch-hole camera and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. There is also an option to expand the storage with a Micro-SD card slot.

The phone has the same camera setup from the HTC U20 5G. So you get a 48-megapixel main camera along with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree FOV. Then there are two 2-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro pictures. On the front is a 25-megapixel single fixed focus camera. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.