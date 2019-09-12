comscore HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset unveiled in India, pre-orders to begin soon
HTC has unveiled its latest HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset in India, which comes equipped with inbuilt motion sensors. Read on to know more about it.

HTC has unveiled its latest HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset in India, which comes equipped with inbuilt motion sensors. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Virtual Reality (VR) headset in October during the festive season. The all-new Vive comes with six camera sensors for wide and accurate inside-out tracking. The Cosmos offers a 2880 x 1700 combined pixel resolution, an 88 percent increase over the original Vive.

“All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between pixels and combined with real RGB displays minimize the screen-door effect,” HTC said. One can pair the Vive Cosmos with a PC as well. The new HTC headset comes with redesigned controllers, which flaunt a new design. The HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset is designed with ease of use and module-based customization in mind.

The company is expected to reveal the pricing and availability details of the new VR headset next month. Besides, HTC first unveiled this Vive Cosmos VR headset at CES 2019 earlier this year. At the event, the company also showed off its Vive Pro Eye VR headset. The Vive Pro Eye natively integrates eye tracking, features gaze-tracking menu navigation and removes the need for controllers. HTC asserted that it’s “an evolution in the enterprise VR space” which tells you who it’s aimed at.

HTC Wildfire X: Triple cameras to MyBuddy accessory; here are the top features

Also Read

HTC Wildfire X: Triple cameras to MyBuddy accessory; here are the top features

The company says “with a modular faceplate design, Vive Cosmos is designed with upcoming accessories to change the functionality of the headset and offer customers the ability for their headset to grow with them over time.” “Since Vive began our VR journey, we’ve continued to refine and improve on what a premium VR experience can and should be,” said Raymond Pao, Senior VP of Product and Strategy, HTC Vive.

“Cosmos offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet—with inside-out tracking, options in the future for different faceplates, unlimited content in the box, and the new user interface, we see limitless possibilities for XR customers,” he added.

