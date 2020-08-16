HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

It seems that HTC is planning t launch a new smartphone. This is because one of its smartphones called the HTC Wildfire E Lite has appeared in the Google Play Console list along with several specs sheets. As per the Google Play Console listing, the HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone will come with a screen that offers a resolution of 720×1440 pixels along with an 18: 9 aspect ratio and has a 320 DPI screen density. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E2 goes on sale before launch

The screen size is still unknown, but the images shown reveal that the smartphone will pack a traditional design with thick bezels at the top and bottom. In terms of processing power, the HTC Wildfire E Lite has a MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core SoC. It has a Cortex-A53 CPU paired with the Imagination Tech PowerVR GE8300 GPU. There’s also 2GB of RAM, which further runs the Android 10 operating system. Also Read - HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Unfortunately, that’s all we just know about the HTC Wildfire E Lite as of now. The rest of the specifications and when this smartphone will be launched are unknown. But its presence on the Google Play Console hints that HTC could release it soon. As the name suggests, the Wildfire E Lite is a new member of the brand’s Wildfire smartphone series. If we look at the specifications that it will offer, it seems that the Wildfire E Lite will be an affordable entry-level smartphone. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16; expected to pack Snapdragon 665 SoC

The device might even be cheaper than the HTC Wildfire E2 that the company launched last week. It was powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The HTC Wildfire E2 itself has a more modern design, where this phone packs a 6.22-inch screen. It offers HD Plus resolution along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a small notch. There is also a dual-camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back.