comscore HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
News

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

News

The HTC Wildfire E Lite might be cheaper than the HTC Wildfire E2 that the company launched last week.

  • Updated: August 16, 2020 6:29 PM IST
HTC-Wildfire-X-main

(Representational image)

It seems that HTC is planning t launch a new smartphone. This is because one of its smartphones called the HTC Wildfire E Lite has appeared in the Google Play Console list along with several specs sheets. As per the Google Play Console listing, the HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone will come with a screen that offers a resolution of 720×1440 pixels along with an 18: 9 aspect ratio and has a 320 DPI screen density. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E2 goes on sale before launch

The screen size is still unknown, but the images shown reveal that the smartphone will pack a traditional design with thick bezels at the top and bottom. In terms of processing power, the HTC Wildfire E Lite has a MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core SoC. It has a Cortex-A53 CPU paired with the Imagination Tech PowerVR GE8300 GPU. There’s also 2GB of RAM, which further runs the Android 10 operating system. Also Read - HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Unfortunately, that’s all we just know about the HTC Wildfire E Lite as of now. The rest of the specifications and when this smartphone will be launched are unknown. But its presence on the Google Play Console hints that HTC could release it soon. As the name suggests, the Wildfire E Lite is a new member of the brand’s Wildfire smartphone series. If we look at the specifications that it will offer, it seems that the Wildfire E Lite will be an affordable entry-level smartphone. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16; expected to pack Snapdragon 665 SoC

The device might even be cheaper than the HTC Wildfire E2 that the company launched last week. It was powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The HTC Wildfire E2 itself has a more modern design, where this phone packs a 6.22-inch screen. It offers HD Plus resolution along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a small notch. There is also a dual-camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 6:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 16, 2020 6:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month
News
Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month
Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Review

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

News

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

Samsung Game Launcher update adds new features

News

Samsung Game Launcher update adds new features

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

Samsung Game Launcher update adds new features

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
HTC Wildfire E2 with 4,000mAh battery and Android 10 goes on sale: Check details

News

HTC Wildfire E2 with 4,000mAh battery and Android 10 goes on sale: Check details
HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

News

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan
HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9 बजट रेंज में अब इस देश में भी हुआ लॉन्च

Google Duo को रिप्लेस करेगा Meet, फीचर्स हो सकते हैं इंटिग्रेट

Telegram ने रोल आउट किया वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, Whatsapp को मिलेगी चुनौती

Samsung Galaxy S21 के कैमरे फीचर में हो सकता है बड़ा बदलाव

कम्प्यूटर गेम खेलने से बच्चों का दिमाग होता है तेज: सर्वे

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
News
HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

News

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month
Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

News

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users
Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18
Samsung Game Launcher update adds new features

News

Samsung Game Launcher update adds new features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers