HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

HTC is all set to revive its Wildfire smartphone series in the coming weeks. The company has already launched a number of devices from the lineup in the market. Some of these devices include the Wildfire X, and the Wildfire R70. Beyond these, the company also launched its Wildfire E2 in the market in August. Recent report outlined that the company will expand the lineup with rumored Wildfire E Lite. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

Much like its sibling in the rest of the Wildfire Series lineup, the Wildfire E Lite will be an entry-level device. As previously noted, we first spotted the device on the Google Play Console. Now, the design of the smartphone has surfaced on the internet. Popular smartphone leaker Evan Blass shared the render of the device on his Twitter account. Looking at the design, it comes with a significant bezel on the top and bottom instead of a bezel. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E2 goes on sale before launch

HTC Wildfire E spotted online

The screen size of the HTC Wildfire E Lite is still unknown, but the Google Play Console listing reveals that it has a HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels). It comes with 18:9 aspect ratio and 320ppi density. The render suggests that the new smartphone will offer a horizontally mounted dual-camera setup accompanied by an LED flash the the company logo. Also Read - HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

It looks like the company has used plastic to craft the back of the smartphone which is in line with most entry-level smartphones. But even as a budget device, HTC has equipped the back of the Wildfire E Lite with a fingerprint sensor. The device also comes with volume and power buttons on the right side of the device. But, the company has not revealed the specifications of the smartphone.

As per earlier reports, the HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone will likely feature the MT671D quad-core processor with 2GB RAM. It will also likely run on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. From its name, the HTC Wildfire E Lite is likely to be the more affordable version of the HTC Wildfire E smartphone.