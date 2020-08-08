HTC is making its comeback in the smartphone market with the new Wildfire E2 phone. The company was officially going to launch the phone, but somehow it has already gone on sale in Russia. The company has launched this phone as an entry-level device. The smartphone has a long aspect ratio display, a mid-range chipset, large battery and dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price and other details

The Wildfire E2 marks a different product strategy from HTC. The Taiwan-based mobile brand has usually offered phones in the premium segment. So this is a big change from the company. We had already spotted the phone and its details across multiple leaks in the past few months. Which have now been confirmed with the latest development. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition; everything we know

HTC Wildfire E2 specifications

The HTC phone gets polycarbonate finishing at the back and weighs 173.5 grams. It comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, which offers a resolution of HD plus 720 x 1560 pixels. The phone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, this device comes with a hybrid SIM slot, which replaces the micro SD card. It runs on Android 10 operating system, has a 4000 mAh battery and features rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

HTC Wildfire E2 gets a dual rear camera setup, which includes 16 megapixel primary sensor and 2 megapixel sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP camera for selfies. The HTC Wildfire E2 smartphone offers 1080p video recording. Apart from this, photography features such as auto-focus, beauty mode, and face detection are available.

Talking about other features, it has dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, FRM radio, Dictaphone, and 3.5mm audio jack hole. The HTC Wildfire E2 is priced at RUB 8,760 (Rs 8,900 approx) and comes in two colors, Blue and Black.