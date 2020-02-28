comscore HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC | BGR India
HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC; specifications and details

Looking at the specifications, the HTC Wildfire R70 is likely an entry-level smartphone. HTC also confirmed that the smartphone will land in two countries including India and Thailand.

  Published: February 28, 2020 12:03 PM IST
HTC Wildfire R70

Smartphone maker HTC has just announced its latest smartphone, the Wildfire R70 in the market. The company shared details about the specifications, and design of the smartphone. There is no launch date or pricing information at the time of writing. Looking at the specifications, the HTC Wildfire R70 is likely an entry-level smartphone. HTC also confirmed that the smartphone will land in two countries including India and Thailand. Taking a look at the design, the smartphone looks like any other that one would find in the entry-level segment. Now, let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the Wildfire R70.

HTC Wildfire R70 specifications; details

The Wildfire R70 comes with a 6.53-inch IPS panel with an HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a tear-drop notch on the top of the display along with a thick chin at the bottom. The tear-drop notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Taking a look at the back, we get three cameras in vertical alignment on the top left corner. HTC has also added a flash unit just below the camera module. Beyond this, one can also see a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The triple camera setup features a 16-megapixel primary sensor with 3-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

As noted in the announcement, HTC Wildfire R70 runs on MediaTek Helio P23 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box along with a microSD card slot. This slot can help users in case they run out of internal storage.

HTC has also added a 4,000mAh battery in the device along with a MicroUSB port. Yes, that is right, there is no USB Type-C on the smartphone. Other features include dual SIM support, 3.5mm audio socket, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi and more. Interested buyers will have the option to get the smartphone in Aurora Blue or Night Black color.

