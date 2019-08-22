comscore HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specs, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications and availability
News

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications and availability

News

The HTC Wildfire X price in India starts from Rs 9,999. The key highlights of the device are triple rear cameras, a 6.22-inch screen, up to 128GB storage, a 'Mybuddy' safety feature and more.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 9:02 AM IST
HTC-Wildfire-X-main

The HTC Wildfire X smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12:00PM. The device is being launched by InOne Smart Technology, which is the official licensee of HTC Corporation. The latest HTC phone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The company is offering the smartphone in only one color variant, which is Sapphire Blue. The key highlights of the device are triple rear cameras, a 6.22-inch screen, up to 128GB storage, a ‘Mybuddy’ safety feature and more. Read on to know more about the HTC Wildfire X’s price in India, sale offers, features, and specifications.

HTC Wildfire X price in India, sale offers

The HTC Wildfire X price in India starts from Rs 9,999. You can get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for the same price. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 12,999. Talking about sale offers, Vodafone is giving Rs 3,750 in the form of coupons to both existing and new customers. Notably, the company will give a total of 50 coupons (worth Rs 75 each) to Vodafone users, which one can use it via the MyVodafone app. One can also get additional 0.5GB data per day for 18 months.

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

Also Read

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

HTC Wildfire X: Specifications

The HTC Wildfire X is the first smartphone since HTC sold its smartphone division to Google. The device c omes with a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution. It has 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The budget handset draws its power from an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It is aided by up to 4GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using the hybrid memory slot.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Optics wise,  you will find three cameras at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with 86-degree field of view. The HTC device ships with Android Pie out of the box. It is powered by a small 3,300mAh battery. With this phone, you also get a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features HTC Wildfire X
Price 9999
Chipset Octa-core SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,300mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
News
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Gaming

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream
Realme 3 Pro price in India slashed at offline stores

Deals

Realme 3 Pro price in India slashed at offline stores
Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, X and more

Deals

Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, X and more
Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India Tour: 25 अगस्त को होंगे Jaipur Finals, घर बैठे ऐसे देखे लाइव इवेंट

Bose ने Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Airtel जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Xstream स्मार्ट बॉक्स और Xstream स्मार्ट स्टिक

Oppo Reno 2 में होगा Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट, कंपनी ने कंफर्म की कई मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Tecno भारत में अगले हफ्ते Spark सीरीज के तहत पहला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

News

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
News
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different
Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

News

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report