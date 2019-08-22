The HTC Wildfire X smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12:00PM. The device is being launched by InOne Smart Technology, which is the official licensee of HTC Corporation. The latest HTC phone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The company is offering the smartphone in only one color variant, which is Sapphire Blue. The key highlights of the device are triple rear cameras, a 6.22-inch screen, up to 128GB storage, a ‘Mybuddy’ safety feature and more. Read on to know more about the HTC Wildfire X’s price in India, sale offers, features, and specifications.

HTC Wildfire X price in India, sale offers

The HTC Wildfire X price in India starts from Rs 9,999. You can get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for the same price. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 12,999. Talking about sale offers, Vodafone is giving Rs 3,750 in the form of coupons to both existing and new customers. Notably, the company will give a total of 50 coupons (worth Rs 75 each) to Vodafone users, which one can use it via the MyVodafone app. One can also get additional 0.5GB data per day for 18 months.

HTC Wildfire X: Specifications

The HTC Wildfire X is the first smartphone since HTC sold its smartphone division to Google. The device c omes with a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution. It has 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The budget handset draws its power from an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It is aided by up to 4GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using the hybrid memory slot.

Optics wise, you will find three cameras at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with 86-degree field of view. The HTC device ships with Android Pie out of the box. It is powered by a small 3,300mAh battery. With this phone, you also get a USB Type-C port for charging.

