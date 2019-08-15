comscore HTC Wildfire X: Here are the top features of the smartphone
The HTC Wildfire X marks the Taiwanese company’s comeback in the Indian smartphone market. Here are its top features.

Amid rising competition, falling sales and losses, the Taiwanese smartphone maker, HTC, exited the Indian market last year. Now, the company is back with a new smartphone – HTC Wildfire X. HTC is not only reviving the Wildfire-series but also hoping to revive its fortunes.

The Wildfire X is offered in two models – 3GB RAM for Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM for Rs 13,999. It will be available to purchase from Flipkart starting August 22 from 12:00PM onwards. As an introductory offer, the smartphones will be available for Rs 1,000 cheaper. Here is a look at the top features of the HTC Wildfire X.

Waterdrop notch, design

In line with the latest trends, the Wildfire X comes with 6.22-inch HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1,520pixels. It is a full-screen display with a waterdrop-style notch that houses the front camera. The back features a laminated plastic with glossy finish that appears like glass. This gives it a modern look.

Hardware

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The smartphone is offered in two RAM and storage models. The base model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The higher model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a hybrid SIM card slot, allowing you to expand the storage using a microSD card.

Triple rear cameras

HTC doesn’t want to leave any stones unturned. The new smartphone features a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 12-megapixel resolution. It is paired with an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens for 2x zoom. 8x hybrid zoom feature is also available. The third camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor to add DSLR like bokeh effects to your photos. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Battery, connectivity

The Wildfire X comes with a 3,300mAh battery with standard 10W charging feature. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. For security, a fingerprint scanner at the back is also present.

HTC Wildfire X

MyBuddy 

HTC is also bundling MyBuddy accessory with the phone. In a situation your phone gets stolen or is left behind somewhere, the accessory lets you easily track the device location. It can trigger a loud alarm, send your phone’s live location or transmit real-time video or audio of the surrounding. You can even use the smartphone to track the accessory.

Phone protection 

The company is also offering six months of accidental damage protection. It covers your phone against manual and liquid damage at no extra cost.

Features HTC Wildfire X
Price 10999
Chipset Octa-core SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,300mAh

  • Published Date: August 15, 2019 4:25 PM IST

