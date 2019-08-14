HTC has re-entered the Indian smartphone market with the Wildfire X. The smartphone is the first device to debut under the new brand licensing agreement with InOne Smart Technology. The smartphone aims to rekindle all the memories associated with older HTC smartphones like the Wildfire and Desire range. However, it will have difficult time to establish a footprint in the market. According to IDC, the top five smartphone brands now control more than 86 percent market share. InOne is thus entering into a tough battle. Here is how it competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3:

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3: Price in India, Availability

HTC Wildfire X comes in two different storage variants and starts at Rs 9,999 in India. The base model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a 4GB RAM variant with 128GB storage available for Rs 12,999. It will go on sale starting August 22 via Flipkart. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. Realme 3 is cheaper with the 3GB + 32GB variant available for Rs 8,499. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,499. There is a discount of Rs 500 till August 16.

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3: Screen Size

HTC Wildfire X features a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution and 8.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The Realme 3 also has a HD+ display measuring 6.2-inches diagonally.

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3: Chipset, RAM and Storage

HTC Wildfire X is using an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It is likely to be a MediaTek processor fabricated using the 12nm process. It comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 7S gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Realme 3 uses MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. All the three devices support expandable storage.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3: Cameras

While Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 have dual rear camera setup, the Wildfire X jumps to a triple camera setup. On the back of Wildfire X, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with 1.25 micron pixel size. There is an 8-megapixel second camera with 8x hybrid zoom and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 86-degree field of view.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S features a dual rear camera setup and uses a 48-megapixel sensor for the main shooter. The second camera is a 5-megapixel unit that acts as depth sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera at the front. The Realme 3 features a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also uses a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3: Battery, OS and Connectivity

The Wildfire X comes equipped with a 3,300mAh battery and it runs Android Pie out of the box. The Redmi Note 7S has a bigger 4,000mAh battery while Realme 3 has an even bigger 4,230mAh battery. They both run Android Pie. All the three devices support 4G LTE and include WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS for connectivity. The HTC Wildfire X and Redmi Note 7S include USB Type-C port while Realme 3 has a microUSB port.

Features Realme 3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S HTC Wildfire X Price 8999 10999 9999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Snapdragon 660 SoC Octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP 8MP Battery 4,320mAh 4,000mAh 3,300mAh

Story Timeline