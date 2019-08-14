comscore HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India
HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications and Availability

HTC Wildfire X is the first smartphone under the new brand licensing agreement. It enters a market crowded by Chinese smartphone brands, which control over 86 percent market share.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST
HTC Wildfire X is the newest smartphone from the Taiwanese company in India. The smartphone is being launched by InOne Smart Technology, the official licensee of HTC Corporation. The new smartphone comes after it was rumored to debut the Desire 19+ in India. With the new device, InOne is essentially resurrecting the Wildfire lineup in the country. The smartphone comes at a time when the top five smartphone makers have captured more than 86 percent market share.

HTC Wildfire X: Price, Availability and Offers

The Wildfire X starts at Rs 9,999 in India and comes in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 12,999. It will go on sale starting August 22, 2019 exclusively via Flipkart. Vodafone is offering Rs 3,750 in the form of coupons to both existing and new customers. Vodafone users will also get additional 0.5GB data per day for 18 months. The Wildfire X is being offered in sapphire blue color option in India.

HTC to re-enter Indian market with new product launches this month

HTC to re-enter Indian market with new product launches this month

HTC Wildfire X: Specifications

The Wildfire X is the first smartphone since HTC sold its smartphone division to Google. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The base model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a 4GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via hybrid memory slot.

HTC U19e with Snapdragon 710, HTC Desire 19 Plus with triple cameras launched: Specifications, price

HTC U19e with Snapdragon 710, HTC Desire 19 Plus with triple cameras launched: Specifications, price

The smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with 86-degree field of view. The Wildfire X runs Android Pie out of the box and packs a 3,300mAh battery. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging and supports 4G LTE.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST

