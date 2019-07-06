Huami, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi that focuses on fitness trackers has launched a new smartwatch. Called Huami Amazfit Bip Lite, it will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Customers can get the Amazfit Bip Lite for Rs 3,999, starting July 15. Read on to know more about the specifications and features of the device.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite features, specs

The newly launched smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch display. It is an always-on display that shows time, heart-rate, steps taken and more. You can receive notifications for calls, messages and other apps as well. The display has a 2.5D curved glass. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Moreover, the fitness tracker has a 3-axis accelerometer, barometer, GPS and GLONASS for route tracking.

The device promises to deliver users up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. The new activity tracker can feature an optical PPG heart rate sensor. It can be set to constantly monitor heart rate. Moreover, the smartwatch also supports multi-sport tracking. It is designed to track activities, including cycling and running. The latest Amazfit Bip Lite is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch also provides real-time app notifications.

The fitness tracker is also 30 metres water-resistant. In addition, the company claims that the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite is swim proof. It is powered by a 1,900mAh battery. Furthermore, it weighs about 32 grams, and offers a classic curved corner design. The latest Amazfit Bip Lite is a compact activity tracker with interchangeable straps.

Besides, last year, Huami unveiled Amazfit Bip in India alongside the Amazfit Stratos. Some of the highlights include GPS, a heart-rate sensor, and multi-sport activity tracking. The Amazfit Bip is priced at Rs 5,499, while the Stratos is priced at Rs 15,999. Both smartwatches are available via Flipkart. Furthermore, the cheaper one is resistant to water and dust with IP68 certification. The Amazfit Stratos packs a 1.2GHz dual-core processor. It is paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage. The Huami Stratos fitness device has changeable bands of 22mm. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating (50meters).