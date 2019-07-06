comscore Huami Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch with 45 days battery life launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Huami Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch with up to 45 days battery life, always-on display launched
News

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch with up to 45 days battery life, always-on display launched

News

Huami has launched a new Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch in India. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India, starting July 15. Read on to know more about the specifications and features of the device.

  • Published: July 6, 2019 5:58 PM IST
Huami Amazfit Bip Lite

Huami, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi that focuses on fitness trackers has launched a new smartwatch. Called Huami Amazfit Bip Lite, it will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Customers can get the Amazfit Bip Lite for Rs 3,999, starting July 15. Read on to know more about the specifications and features of the device.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite features, specs

The newly launched smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch display. It is an always-on display that shows time, heart-rate, steps taken and more. You can receive notifications for calls, messages and other apps as well. The display has a 2.5D curved glass. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Moreover, the fitness tracker has a 3-axis accelerometer, barometer, GPS and GLONASS for route tracking.

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Here are top 10 smartphone offers worth checking out

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Here are top 10 smartphone offers worth checking out

The device promises to deliver users up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. The new activity tracker can feature an optical PPG heart rate sensor. It can be set to constantly monitor heart rate. Moreover, the smartwatch also supports multi-sport tracking. It is designed to track activities, including cycling and running. The latest Amazfit Bip Lite is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch also provides real-time app notifications.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The fitness tracker is also 30 metres water-resistant. In addition, the company claims that the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite is swim proof. It is powered by a 1,900mAh battery. Furthermore, it weighs about 32 grams, and offers a classic curved corner design. The latest Amazfit Bip Lite is a compact activity tracker with interchangeable straps.

Besides, last year, Huami unveiled Amazfit Bip in India alongside the Amazfit Stratos. Some of the highlights include GPS, a heart-rate sensor, and multi-sport activity tracking. The Amazfit Bip is priced at Rs 5,499, while the Stratos is priced at Rs 15,999. Both smartwatches are available via Flipkart. Furthermore, the cheaper one is resistant to water and dust with IP68 certification. The Amazfit Stratos packs a 1.2GHz dual-core processor. It is paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage. The Huami Stratos fitness device has changeable bands of 22mm. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating (50meters).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 6, 2019 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch
News
Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Deals

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch

News

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch
Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly spotted with 48MP camera

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly spotted with 48MP camera
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison

News

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
How to install Google Camera on Redmi Note 7 Series

How To

How to install Google Camera on Redmi Note 7 Series
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.1 Price Cut :अब 6,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें Nokia 6.1 स्मार्टफोन

ColorOS 6 Update For Realme 2 : रियलमी 2 यूजर्स को मिलने लगा एंड्रॉइड पाई पर बेस्ड ColorOS 6 अपडेट

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64 MP का कैमरा सेंसर, शाओमी ने किया कन्फर्म

Huawei Under-Display Camera : हुवावे ने फाइल किया अंडर-डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाले स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Google Home Mini Discount : Flipkart पर एक हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Google Home Mini स्पीकर

News

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch
News
Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie
Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

News

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know