Amazfit Cor 2 wearable launched in China: Price, features

Huami, a Xiaomi-backed company has announced Amazfit Cor 2 fitness band in China. The company has been expanding its wearable offering in the country for sometime, and has now announced the successor to Amazfit Cor in its home market. The Amazfit Cor 2 features specifications similar to that of its predecessor, but now offers improved battery life. Huami launched the Amazfit Cor, the first generation wearable in India just a few months back so this new wearable may not arrive here anytime soon. The company has also not shared any details about the global roll out or pricing as of now.

Huami Amazfit Cor 2: Price in China and Features

The Amazfit Cor 2 from Huami is priced at RMB 299 (around Rs 3,050), and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow. It will only be available in black color at the time of launch in Xiaomi‘s home market. The Amazfit Cor 2 comes with 5 ATM water resistance, which is useful in swimming and uses a polycarbonate body. In terms of activity tracking, the Amazfit Cor 2 can track step count, distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate and sleep quality. It can be used to track exercises, a feature that was available on its predecessor as well.

The wearable is rated for seven days of battery life with a 160mAh battery, and functions like weather forecasts, alarms, stopwatch and timers enabled on the device. Huami says that the wearable is capable of delivering up to 20 days of battery life in the standard mode. It features a 1.23-inch LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and a layer of anti-fingerprint coating on the top.

It can display notifications including messages, calls, emails on the phone. The wearable also comes with 3-axis accelerometer, and NFC connectivity for payments. Huami says it will supports 163 city bus card swipes, and a total of six transport cards in China. It also comes integrated with Alipay for offline payment and it will help those planning a cashless life. The wearable will be available for purchase starting tomorrow in China.