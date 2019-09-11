comscore Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India for Rs 10,999
Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm launched in India; Price in India, Specifications

Huami also revealed that it has teamed up with PR Innovations for the import, marketing, and distribution in India. The company also shared important details in the announcement including specifications, and pricing.

  Published: September 11, 2019 5:55 PM IST
Chinese wearable maker Huami has teamed up with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart to launch its latest Amazfit GTR 47.2mm. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that the wearable will go on sale starting from September 12, 2019. Interested buyers can head to Flipkart of Myntra e-commerce platforms to purchase the wearable. Huami also revealed that it has teamed up with PR Innovations for the import, marketing, and distribution in India. The company also shared important details in the announcement including specifications, and pricing.

It is worth noting that we were already aware of the launch of the wearable device. The initial report about the launch in India surfaced about a month back. Huami initially confirmed its plans back in August about launching the Amazfit GTR in the market. Talking about the pricing, Huami has priced its Amazfit GTR 47.2mm at Rs 10,999. The device also won the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 for Wearable Applications Innovation at IFA 2019. As per the specifications, Amazfit GTR features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with an anti-fingerprint coating on the top. The standard version comes in three different variants including Titanium, Stainless Steel, and Aluminium Alloy.

Talking about other features, the Huami Amazfit GTR also features BioTracker, PPG optical heart-rate sensor, six-axis sensor, and pressure sensor. Other features also include an ambient light sensor, GPS, water resistance, notifications from apps, incoming calls, and more. The company claims that it comes with 24-day battery life. Mark Mao, the Vice President of Overseas Business at Huami issued a statement at the launch of the wearable. Mao added, “We have recently received an overwhelming response around the launch of Amazfit Bip Lite and Verge Lite.” He continued, “We are elated to announce the launch of the most awaited product line – Amazfit GTR.”

Director of Flipkart, Rakesh Krishnan also shared his thoughts on the launch. Krishnan stated, “We are happy to add the latest product from Huami to our growing portfolio of best-selling products.” The statement went on, “The Amazfit GTR will provide an overall experience to fitness enthusiasts as it has self-developed and high precision sensors that provide accurate data to the user.”

