Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched: Price, features and other details

The new Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch square super AMOLED screen, which supports retina-level resolution. The company is offering the smartwatch in six colors, including red, grey, white, pink, light brown and black.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 5:39 PM IST
Huami smartwatch 2

(Photo: My Drivers)

Huami has launched a new wearable in China, which is called Amazfit GTS smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with a price label of RMB 899 (approximately Rs 8,980) and interested customers can also pre-book it. The latest smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch square super AMOLED screen, which supports retina-level resolution.

The screen of the newly launched Amazfit smartwatch supports 100 percent NTSC high color saturation. It also leverages a real array screen technology, Gizchina reports. The panel operates at a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, and has 341ppi pixel density. Furthermore, the Huami watch can reportedly up to 14 days of battery backup.

(Photo: My Drivers)

The new Amazfit GTS is equipped with 12 mainstream sports modes, and it also offers support for 5ATM waterproof, NFC access control bus. There is also a built-in GPS+GLONASS dual-star positioning chip, and BioTracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The cited source says that “the Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch takes full advantage of the large square display.”

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

The new watch comes with two new custom module dials that can display more information. The Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch uses aerospace-grade aluminum alloy metal body. The Amazfit wearable weighs about 24.8g and is 9.4mm thick. Furthermore, the company is offering the smartwatch in six colors, including red, grey, white, pink, light brown and black.

In case you are not aware, Huami is one of the ecosystem brands of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. The company recently launched an Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch in India. It is a lighter version of the Amazfit Verge device that offers key features at an affordable price point. The fitness smartwatch from the company is priced at Rs 6,999. The wearable is available for purchase via Flipkart. It features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display. Moreover, the device can reportedly deliver around 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

