Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; features, pricing, and more

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; Here is what we know

Taking a closer look, this new variant is the Titanium Edition of the Huami Amazfit GTS. The launch of the new color variant comes months after the company launched the wearable in the market.

  • Published: November 30, 2019 9:52 AM IST
Huami, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has launched a new wearable in the market. This latest wearable is a new variant of the existing Huami Amazfit GTS. Taking a closer look, this new variant is the Titanium Edition of the Huami Amazfit GTS. The launch of the new color variant comes months after the company launched the wearable in the market. It is worth noting that the wearable is already available in six other variants. The company has already launched the product in the Indian and European markets beyond China.

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition details

Taking a closer look, Huami uses Titanium to construct the body of the wearable. For context, the regular version comes with an Aluminum alloy-based body. Titanium is more resistant to damage, scratches, and corrosion when compared to Aluminum. The company has also changed the material of the strap in this Titanium edition. According to a report from GizmoChina, the standard version features Silicone straps. In contrast, the Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition features Fluoro Rubber straps. This material is more resistant to dirt, softer and skin-friendly than Silicone.

It is also worth noting that Huami Amazfit GTS is not the first wearable in the Huami lineup to come with a dedicated Titanium Edition. The company has already launched Titanium Edition for the GTR, and the Sports Watch 3. Beyond the material change, the Titanium Edition sports similar features to what we get on the standard version. This includes a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3.

Buyers can use the wearable to track 12 different types of activities including Swimming, Hiking, Skiing, Weight-lifting, and more. The wearable also allows sleep tracking and heart rate monitor. It features a 220mAh battery with 2-weeks worth battery life. Users also get GPS and NFC for connectivity along with water resistance. Last but not least, the company has priced this new variant for 1299 RMB which amounts to Rs 13,256. The wearable will go on sale on Tmall, JD.com and Youpin online store starting from December 1.

  • Published Date: November 30, 2019 9:52 AM IST

