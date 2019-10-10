Amazfit, the wearable brand backed by Xiaomi, is set to introduce another wearable in the country. Huami is set to launch the Amazfit GTS in India and it will be available via Amazon India. The GTS will follow the launch of Amazfit Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR in the country. Huami is trying to turn Amazfit into an affordable smartwatch brand and GTS aims to bring a design similar to that of Apple Watch to mid-range price segment.

Huami Amazfit GTS India launch: Key features to know

The Amazfit GTS is a departure from the design seen from Huami on other wearables. It has a square face as opposed to circular face seen on Amazfit Verge, Stratos and GTR models. The wearable sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 348 x 442 pixels. It translates to pixel density of 341 ppi and covers 100 percent of the NTSC color gamut. It weighs less than 25 grams and uses an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with polymer material.

Like the Verge Lite, the Amazfit GTS also comes with silicone strap and customers can swap that for a 20mm strip. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. For activity and fitness tracking, there is a PPG Bio-Tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy for connection with mobile devices.

It also includes GPS and GLONASS so you can track your run against a map. There is a 220mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that takes two hours to charge. It can be charged using the magnetic or 2-pin POGO connection. In daily use mode, which involves heart rate sensor always turned on and sleep monitoring enabled, the wearable is rated to last for 14 days. You can extend the battery life to 46 days by enabling basic watch mode. With GPS continuously working, the Amazfit GTS can last for up to 25 hours.

The Amazfit GTS is rated at 5ATM Water Resistance, which means it will work up to a depth of 50 meters. It also supports multiple swimming scenarios and can automatically recognize your swimming position. It will be available in six different colors to choose from and can be paired with the help of Amazfit app. In China, it is available for RMB 899 (around Rs 8,990) and is expected to debut in India in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.