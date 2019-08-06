Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

Huami has launched the Amazfit Verge Lite in India. The new wearable is the lighter version of Amazfit Verge that offers key features at an accessible price point. The fitness smartwatch is now available for purchase via Flipkat at Rs 6,999. Huami is one of the ecosystem brands of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. Under its Amazfit lineup, Huami has created a portfolio of devices that offer smartwatch-style design with affordable pricing and major fitness features. The Amazfit Verge Lite is no exception as it does not cut down on essentials.

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India

In terms of features, the Amazfit Verge Lite sports a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display. It has a rubbery casing with straps that can be replaced for third-party offering. The display comes with a small selection of watchfaces that can be changed using the app. For fitness tracking, there is accelerometer and an optical heart-rate sensor. The watch can be programmed to enable full-day automatic heart-rate detection. There is also support for heart-rate warning, where the watch will vibrate if it detects irregularity.

It supports multiple sports modes and work out options for those tracking key fitness activities. The Verge Lite is equipped with GPS+GLONASS for better accuracy of your run. It uses an ultra low power Sony GPS chip fabricated using 28nm process. The smartwatch also offers sedentary reminders by vibrating to remind you that you have been seated for a long time. It is also capable of tracking sleep and offers sleep data that can be analyzed via the app. The wearable is compatible with both Amazfit and Xiaomi‘s Mi Fit apps available on App Store and Play Store.

The Amazfit Verge Lite is rated to last for approximately 20 days on a single charge. The brand has a reputation of offering longest battery life in the smartwatch segment. It is available in grey and white colors with similar colored strap. “We received an overwhelming response following the launch of Verge last year. This year, we are excited to announce the launch of Verge Lite an advanced variant to Verge in India on Flipkart,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami.