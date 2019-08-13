Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

Last month, Huami launched a new smartwatch in China, which is called Amazfit GTR. The smartwatch comes with an OLED display, and promises up to 24 days of battery backup. Now, the Chinese company is said to launch a new smartwatch in the country. Gizmochina reported that the company’s VP has revealed that a new smartwatch will take on the Apple Watch with a higher pixel density and identical color scheme.

The company’s VP has also posted an official render of the upcoming smartwatch on Weibo. The report stated “Huami has managed to beat Apple Watch’s 326 PPI screen by incorporating an even better 341 PPI display on its new watch,” as per the company. The render suggests that the smartwatch will be launched in a gold finish with a pink strap.

The rest of the details regarding the upcoming Huami smartwatch are still under wraps. But the company will release more details on August 20, as per Huami’s VP. Besides, last month, the company launched a Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch. It is available for purchase via Amazon India and is priced at Rs 3,999. The device sports a 1.28-inch display. It is an always-on display that shows time, heart-rate, steps taken and more.

You can receive notifications for calls, messages and other apps as well. The display has a 2.5D curved glass. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Moreover, the fitness tracker has a 3-axis accelerometer, barometer, GPS and GLONASS for route tracking. The device promises to deliver users up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. The new activity tracker can feature an optical PPG heart rate sensor.

It can be set to constantly monitor heart rate too. Moreover, the smartwatch also supports multi-sport tracking. It is designed to track activities, including cycling and running. The latest Amazfit Bip Lite is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch also provides real-time app notifications.