Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

Huami has announced that it will launch a new Amazfit smartwatch on August 27. The company will launch the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 wearable with AMOLED display, as per Fonearena. Huami has teased the launch of a new smartwatch on Weibo. The main theme of the upcoming Amazfit device is “Run, Amazfit! Run!.” The tagline is reportedly inspired by the movie Forrest Gump. Moreover, the tagline suggests that the wearable will be the company’s yet another fitness-centric smartwatch.

Besides, last week, Huami‘s VP shared an official render of the upcoming smartwatch. The image suggests that the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 will make its debut in a gold finish with a pink strap. The device is said to take on the Apple Watch with a higher pixel density and identical color scheme. Currently, it is unknown whether the watch will offer support for ECG and Fall detection.

The rest of the details regarding the upcoming Huami smartwatch are still under wraps. The new watch will be a successor to the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 2. The new Huami Amazfit smartwatch is expected to come with better specifications, including Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5ATM (50m) water resistance and more.

Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch features

Besides, last month, the company launched an Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch. It is available for purchase via Amazon India, and will cost you Rs 3,999. The device sports a 1.28-inch display. It is an always-on display that shows time, heart-rate, steps taken and more. You can receive notifications for calls, messages and other apps as well. The display has a 2.5D curved glass. Moreover, the fitness tracker has a 3-axis accelerometer, barometer, GPS and GLONASS for route tracking.

The device promises to deliver users up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. The activity tracker can feature an optical PPG heart rate sensor. It can be set to constantly monitor heart rate too. Moreover, the smartwatch also supports multi-sport tracking. The device can track activities, including cycling and running. The Amazfit Bip Lite wearable from the company is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.