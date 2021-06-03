Huawei on Wednesday during one of its major events announced multiple new products and showcased its latest Harmony OS 2.0 software. The major takeaways from the event were HarmonyOS 2.0 and its rollout to over 100 devices, the Huawei P50 Pro teaser, Huawei Watch 3 series and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the company revealed during the event. Also Read - Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch

HarmonyOS 2.0

Huawei is finally getting its HarmonyOS ready for primetime with its HarmonyOS 2.0 ready to start rolling out to its devices. The company has announced that it will roll out the new operating system to 100 of its Android devices. Note, the upgrade will first roll out in China and then trickle down to other regions.

Huawei Watch 3 series

Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro were the two new wearables shown off by the company. The watches feature a round dial with a 3D rotating crown on the side. The basic Watch 3 comes with a ceramic body and a glass front, whereas, the Pro variant comes with a stronger titanium body and sapphire glass. The watches are weather-resistant and the company claims that you can use them with both wet or gloved hands. They are powered by the company's own HarmonyOS and comes with the AppGallery app store pre-installed.

The Huawei Watch 3 price is set at Euro 335 (approximately Rs 29,900), whereas the Pro version will cost Euro 425 (approximately Rs 37,930).

Huawei P50 Pro

During the event, in a short video, the company showcased a glimpse of its upcoming Huawei P50 Pro smartphone. The teaser showcases a glass back with two circular modules consisting of the camera sensors. The design looks like one which will have its own set of fans and haters, however, one thing is for sure, which is that the phone will excel in mobile photography just like all other P series smartphones before it. The company has provided us with no official date for the launch of the new smartphone.

New MatePad tablets

Huawei also launched three new MatePad tablets running its own HarmonyOS operating system. The 10.8-inch MatePad Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the 10.95-inch Huawei MatePad 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and the 12.6-inch MatePad Pro is powered by the company’s own Kirin 9000E processor.

Huawei MatePad 11 is priced at Euro 399 (approximately Rs 35,610) and the MatePad Pro 12.6 is priced at Euro 799 (approximately Rs 71,310). The company is yet to unveil the price of the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro model.

Gaming monitors

Huawei has now also dipped its toes into the gaming universe by launching two new gaming monitors, dubbed MateView and the MateView GT. The Huawei MateView sports a 28.2-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3840×2560 pixels, 500nits brightness, DisplayHDR 400 certification, flicker-free DC dimming and much more. The Huawei MateView GT offers a larger 34-inch LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, a curvature of 1500R, a built-in soundbar with stereo speakers and RGB-backlit touch control. It also comes with features like Crosshairs and Dark Field Control.

The company is yet to reveal the prices of its new gaming monitors.