Huawei 55-inch, 65-inch TVs clear certification; likely to launch soon

Two new Huawei TVs have cleared certification fromChina’s National Quality Certification Center. The TVs will come with 55-inch and 65-inch display, and my feature 5G connectivity.

  Published: May 31, 2019 3:30 PM IST
For the past few months, we’ve been hearing about Huawei planning to enter the smart TV market. And despite Huawei being stuck in the middle of the US and China trade war, it looks like the company is all set to launch its first TVs soon. Two models, codenamed OSCA-550 / OSCA-550A with 55-inch and 65-inch panels have been certified by China’s National Quality Certification Center.

Both models belong to Hefei BOE Video Technology Co., Ltd, which is China’s one of the leading LCD makers (via Tech2). It is the same manufacturer that supplies Huawei with OLED screen for the Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro. And based on a report released by Nikkei earlier this month, Huawei has been looking to release a 5G 8K TV soon. Now, whether the two certified TVs feature 5G and 8K remains to be seen. These TVs will one of the first consumer electronic products for creating an ecosystem, similar to what Samsung has on offer.

The smart TV line-up from Huawei will reportedly launch by the end of this year. The company is aiming to sell 10 million units every year. And to differentiate Huawei TVs among others, they will come equipped with features such as dual cameras, games and social media integration.

The bundled 5G modem along with the TV will allow users to stream content, thereby eliminating the need of having a fixed-line internet connection or cable box. The report further mentions that Huawei’s 5G-enabled smart TVs could let users stream 360-degree videos.

Huawei is not the only Chinese smartphone maker planning to enter the TV market. Last year, even OnePlus announced that it will enter the TV market soon, but we’re still waiting to see sometime from their end. Xiaomi, on the other hand, sells TVs in China and India. It will be to see how OnePlus and Huawei will differentiate their TVs from the rivals. More than aggressive pricing, the overall product offering will also play a key role here.

  Published Date: May 31, 2019 3:30 PM IST

