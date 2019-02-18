Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

It seems that in order to give Xiaomi a tough competition in the smart TV market, Huawei is planning to launch a TV soon. In addition, OnePlus will also join the race soon. Huawei will take the wraps off its 55-inch TV under its Honor brand soon, according to Gizmochina. The details are still under wraps, but previous reports claimed that the company will launch one TV with Honor brand and another under the ‘Huawei AI Window’ series.

The Huawei TV series will probably come with artificial intelligence technology. The company had earlier announced that it is working on a new virtual assistant, which is still under development and isn’t ready for deployment. There is a possibility that Huawei might offer its new AI voice assistant with its upcoming TV or it could also opt for Google Assistant or Alexa for voice commands.

Furthermore, reports asserted that Huawei could launch its first smart TV in the second half of this year, while Honor may unwrap sometime in April. Similar to Xiaomi, Honor is expected to offer affordable smart TVs with online availability only. The Huawei TVs, on the other hand, could be the high-end ones. The cited source also reported that “Huawei already has a team of about 200 – 300 people for its TV division which is under its Internet of Things Department.”

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Apart from Huawei, OnePlus too is set to enter the television market. The Chinese company is said to launch a smart TV that has been labeled as OnePlus TV. While OnePlus already offers a great smartphone experience, users will soon witness a premium OnePlus smart TV into reality, according to CEO Pete Lau. The TV will support artificial intelligence assistant and offer a built-in camera. The company might also offer a solution regarding home-privacy. It will be interesting to see how well OnePlus, Huawei and Honor plays against the already established Xiaomi in the smart TV market.