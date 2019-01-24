Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019

Huawei will launch its 5G smartphone based on the company’s home-brewed Kirin 980 SoC and Balong 5000 modem, instead of components from traditional suppliers such as Qualcomm. At an event today in China, Huawei’s Consumer Business Groupe CEO Richard Yu asserted the Balong 5000 as the world’s most powerful 5G modem that can offer up to 6.5 Gbps of 5G speeds, GizmoChina reported.

He also confirmed that Huawei will take wraps off its 5G foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo in Barcelona, Spain. The cited source asserted that “Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 LTE modem can offer peak download speeds of 5 Gbps. It does not support Standalone (SA) and FDD frequencies that are supported by Balong 5000 5G modem. The Balong 5000 also supports Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture along with 3G, 4G and 5G networks and consumes less power.”

Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Cat. 21 LTE modem offers a download speed of up to 1.4 Gbps. The chipset is currently seen powering a few Huawei and Honor flagships. The company will be swapping its Cat. 21 LTE modem with the robust Balong 5000 5G modem. “It is the first 5G modem to achieve industry’s benchmark 5G peak download rate by achieving 4.6 Gbps in the sub-6GHz low-frequency band and China’s main 5G frequency band along with 6.5 Gbps in the millimeter wave which is the highest frequency band and 5G extended band,” the report explained.

Simply put, the brand-new Balong 5000 5G modem can reportedly perform 10 times faster than 4G LTE. Besides, the company is all set to launch its foldable 5G phone with a fold-out design. The handset, which could be called as Mate F or Mate Flex or Mate Flexi, is said to feature a flexible OLED panel by China’s BOE display maker.