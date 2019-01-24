comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019
News

Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019

News

The brand-new Balong 5000 5G modem can reportedly perform 10 times faster than 4G LTE.

  • Published: January 24, 2019 2:51 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Huawei will launch its 5G smartphone based on the company’s home-brewed Kirin 980 SoC and Balong 5000 modem, instead of components from traditional suppliers such as Qualcomm. At an event today in China, Huawei’s Consumer Business Groupe CEO Richard Yu asserted the Balong 5000 as the world’s most powerful 5G modem that can offer up to 6.5 Gbps of 5G speeds, GizmoChina reported.

He also confirmed that Huawei will take wraps off its 5G foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo in Barcelona, Spain. The cited source asserted that “Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 LTE modem can offer peak download speeds of 5 Gbps. It does not support Standalone (SA) and FDD frequencies that are supported by Balong 5000 5G modem. The Balong 5000 also supports Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture along with 3G, 4G and 5G networks and consumes less power.”

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Cat. 21 LTE modem offers a download speed of up to 1.4 Gbps. The chipset is currently seen powering a few Huawei and Honor flagships. The company will be swapping its Cat. 21 LTE modem with the robust Balong 5000 5G modem. “It is the first 5G modem to achieve industry’s benchmark 5G peak download rate by achieving 4.6 Gbps in the sub-6GHz low-frequency band and China’s main 5G frequency band along with 6.5 Gbps in the millimeter wave which is the highest frequency band and 5G extended band,” the report explained.

Simply put, the brand-new Balong 5000 5G modem can reportedly perform 10 times faster than 4G LTE. Besides, the company is all set to launch its foldable 5G phone with a fold-out design. The handset, which could be called as Mate F or Mate Flex or Mate Flexi, is said to feature a flexible OLED panel by China’s BOE display maker.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 2:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Apple's premium iPhones could soon be made in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio long terms plans: All you need to know
thumb-img
Opinions
Flip phones would need much more than nostalgia to sell

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off hole-punch display, Blockchain KeyStore

Apple's premium iPhones could soon be made in India: Report

Reliance Jio launches long term prepaid validity plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users

Honor View20 India price leaked; tipped to launch with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant only

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019

News

Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019
Honor View20 India price leaked; tipped to launch with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant only

News

Honor View20 India price leaked; tipped to launch with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant only
Meizu Note 9 tipped to launch next month with Snapdragon 675

News

Meizu Note 9 tipped to launch next month with Snapdragon 675
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera sensor launching soon in India

News

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera sensor launching soon in India
Oppo foldable smartphone to reportedly launch at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable smartphone to reportedly launch at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस जियो ने पेश किए दो लंबी वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान, 168 दिनों तक की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड फायदे

अब आप व्हाट्सएप के जरिए भी पा सकते हैं बिजली का डुप्लिकेट बिल, ऐसे करें जनरेट

Xiaomi Mijia projector (Youth Edition) की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

HMD Global Republic Day offer: नोकिया स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर वापस मिल जाएंगे पूरे पैसे, जानें कैसे

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी J7 Max और On Max को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

News

Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019
News
Huawei's 5G foldable phone with Kirin 980 SoC, Balong 5000 to debut at MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off hole-punch display, Blockchain KeyStore

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off hole-punch display, Blockchain KeyStore
Apple's premium iPhones could soon be made in India: Report

News

Apple's premium iPhones could soon be made in India: Report
Reliance Jio launches long term prepaid validity plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users

News

Reliance Jio launches long term prepaid validity plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users
Honor View20 India price leaked; tipped to launch with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant only

News

Honor View20 India price leaked; tipped to launch with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant only