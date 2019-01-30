Huawei to debut 65-inch smart TV by second quarter of 2019

It has been known for some time now that Huawei has been preparing to enter the smart TV market. Now, a new report from Chinese portal Cnbeta suggests that it could happen as early as April 2019. As per the report, not only is Huawei entering the market, but its sub-brand Honor will also debut its own line of TVs under its own brand name at the same time. The company currently dabbles mostly in chips and smartphones, and it seeks to expand its IoT department with a new popular smart home product – smart TV.

Huawei already has set up a TV division with around 200-300 personnels working, and is looking for advice on channel construction and product marketing in the new segment. Honor will be the first to announce its brand of TVs with a targeted time frame of April-May, while Huawei will foray in the segment sometime around the second quarter, suggests the report. Moreover, Huawei will adopt the dual-brand strategy with Honor catering to the budget-minded audience, and Huawei taking care of the premium segment of TVs.

If the provided information is correct, Huawei will start with a 65-inch premium TV that will also combine 5G to promote 4K and 8K content. Huawei seems to be heading the Xiaomi way with its new TV venture. Xiaomi just recently set foot in the smart TV market with aggressively-priced models and it looks like OnePlus is also heading down the same route.

The report doesn’t speak anything about an overseas debut, but that should eventually happen after the China launch happens sometime this year.