comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020
News

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

News

Richard Yu said Huawei will be the market leader and will pass Samsung by next year at the latest.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 10:57 AM IST
huawei-mate-x-bgr-1

Huawei might be facing difficulties in United Sates at the moment, but that doesn’t seem to deter enthusiasm within the company for future. The Chinese electronics and telecommunication major is pumped up after the launch of Mate X foldable phone, and so much so, that it wants to overtake Samsung globally by next year, 2020.

In an interview to German publication Welt, earlier this week, Huawei CEO Richard Yu has talked about allegations by the U.S. government, plans for the future smartphones, and much more. While answering a question about 5G’s impact on the smartphone industry, Yu said Huawei will be the market leader and will pass Samsung by next year at the latest.

Huawei Mate 20 lineup crosses the 10 million mark in terms of total device shipments in just 4.5 months

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 lineup crosses the 10 million mark in terms of total device shipments in just 4.5 months

Yu also believes that Huawei Mate X will set a trend for the foldable smartphone, and it will be become standard in next five years as ‘many will imitate’ them. At present the price of Mate X is high because the technology is very expensive. The components, especially the display and the hinge. Going forward, Huawei would be looking at cheaper foldable phone around $550, but that will take time. Just to focus in next on next one or two years, Yu suggested that price could be pushed below 1000 Euros, which is roughly $1,100 dollars or Rs 80,000. At present the Huawei Mate X costs 2,299 Euros which comes to be roughly Rs 1.8 Lakh.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

“At the beginning, the smartphone is mainly sold as a premium product. But later it will also push into the middle price segment. Over time, we will be able to push it below 1000 Euros. For that we need one to two years. Later maybe in the range of 500 Euros. That will take longer. Of course it also depends on how well the device is accepted. We can accelerate mass production at any time,” Yu told Welt (translated from German).

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 10:57 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 next sale on March 19
News
Realme 3 next sale on March 19
Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

News

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

News

Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

News

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

Realme 3 next sale on March 19

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

News

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu
Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max
Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

News

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved
Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

News

Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup
Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

News

Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से एक दिन पहले हुवावे Nova 4e के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, सामने आई ये जानकारियां

Xiaomi ने Redmi 7 को किया टीज, 15 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

Jivi Mobiles ने Xtreme सीरीज में लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava 34 Super फीचर फोन 1,799 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Redmi Note 7 Pro की पहली सेल आज, जानें क्या हैं इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां और कीमत

News

Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat
News
Instagram creators bluntly admit copying Stories feature from Snapchat
Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu

News

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu
Realme 3 next sale on March 19

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 19
Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max
Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved

News

Samsung patent for wearble smartphone approved