Huawei aims for $1,100 foldable smartphone in 2 years; plans to overtake Samsung by 2020

Huawei might be facing difficulties in United Sates at the moment, but that doesn’t seem to deter enthusiasm within the company for future. The Chinese electronics and telecommunication major is pumped up after the launch of Mate X foldable phone, and so much so, that it wants to overtake Samsung globally by next year, 2020.

In an interview to German publication Welt, earlier this week, Huawei CEO Richard Yu has talked about allegations by the U.S. government, plans for the future smartphones, and much more. While answering a question about 5G’s impact on the smartphone industry, Yu said Huawei will be the market leader and will pass Samsung by next year at the latest.

Yu also believes that Huawei Mate X will set a trend for the foldable smartphone, and it will be become standard in next five years as ‘many will imitate’ them. At present the price of Mate X is high because the technology is very expensive. The components, especially the display and the hinge. Going forward, Huawei would be looking at cheaper foldable phone around $550, but that will take time. Just to focus in next on next one or two years, Yu suggested that price could be pushed below 1000 Euros, which is roughly $1,100 dollars or Rs 80,000. At present the Huawei Mate X costs 2,299 Euros which comes to be roughly Rs 1.8 Lakh.

“At the beginning, the smartphone is mainly sold as a premium product. But later it will also push into the middle price segment. Over time, we will be able to push it below 1000 Euros. For that we need one to two years. Later maybe in the range of 500 Euros. That will take longer. Of course it also depends on how well the device is accepted. We can accelerate mass production at any time,” Yu told Welt (translated from German).