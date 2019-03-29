Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has been facing a lot of geopolitical issues in the US, where it is banned from selling its smartphones. However, the company is doing well in its home country, China, and other places such as Europe. Huawei is also going aggressive in India where it aims to capture the market share of OnePlus in the premium smartphone segment. The company already has a strategy in place to achieve its goals.

Huawei recently launched the flagship P30 and P30 Pro smartphones in Paris, and it is all set to bring those devices to the Indian shores sometime in April. The company will then follow up with Mate X launch, sometime around October.

“We want to grab the market share of OnePlus. That is our target,” Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group told The Mobile Indian. He further added saying that besides OnePlus, the company will also be targeting other smartphone makers that are doing business in India.

According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research, OnePlus was one of the fastest growing brands in $400-$600 segment globally, in Q3 2018. The maximum sales were driven by India, China and the UK. Samsung and Apple are other smartphone makers in the premium segment. The publication further cites market insiders claiming that the P20 just got a decent response.

Of course, the smartphone offered a well-rounded package in the segment, with the cameras being one of the highlights, but the premium price point even surpassed the Galaxy S9-series. With the P30-series, if Huawei can get a little aggressive, it could get a better response.