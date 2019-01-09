comscore
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

Huawei sold 200 million smartphones in 2018, making it the second biggest phone manufacturer in the world.

  Published: January 9, 2019 10:05 AM IST
In 2018, while Huawei climbed the ladder of success in terms of smartphone sales, the company also faced several privacy issues and evading trade sanctions across the globe. The year was basically a seesaw for the company. Huawei CEO Richard Yu addressed the issues that they have faced and outlined the plans for 2019. The company also revealed that it sold 200 million smartphones in 2018, surpassing its targets, further making it the second biggest phone manufacturer in the world.

The CEO uncovered that Huawei has also shipped another 100 million devices in 2018, including tablets, wearables, PCs, GSMArena reports. Reaching the 100 million mark propelled the phone manufacturer to third biggest tablet company in the world, standing in line just after Samsung and Apple. Richard Yu didn’t provide any details regarding goals set for 2019 sales. However, previous reports suggest that the company is planning to overtake the South Korean giant by the end of this year or by early 2020.

Furthermore, following the challenges and issues faced by Huawei, the key focus will now be on retaining customers trust, which seems to be a hard task for the company, given that the multiple privacy issues it had faced. Huawei is also expecting to strengthen its position in the tech world by investing in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and R&D. “The company is aiming to build an ecosystem that should deliver an intelligent experience across every consumer scenario,” the cited source said. The CEO also asserted that “Huawei in the powers of AI and is committed to using a variety of technologies to help deaf children.”

