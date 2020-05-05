Huawei AppGallery has announced its tie-up with MapmyIndia for maps, navigation and location-based services on their platform for both Huawei and Honor smartphone users. The Chinese telecommunications and smartphone major will be offering MapmyIndia’s flagship Move app as the company’s official digital map partner for Huawei Mobile Services platform. Also Read - Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera listed on Amazon India; launch seems imminent

“We at Honor and Huawei believe in empowering our consumers with ground-breaking innovations that make their smartphone journey more worthwhile and meaningful. We are proud to announce our liaison with India’s dedicated and leading digital map provider, MapmyIndia. With the flagship mobility app, Move, we aim to take our AppGallery users’ experience beyond navigation to an enhanced mapping ecosystem. Our users can now access hyperlocal real-time updates, accurate locations, live traffic and ETA from a truly Made in India application,” said Charles Peng, President, Honor and Huawei India Consumer Business Group. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

The MapmyIndia Move app will come preloaded on Huawei and Honor smartphones. It will be available on the Huawei AppGallery. As per Huawei, this Move app will enable high precision maps including high definition 3D, house and building level detail, superimposed with live traffic and safety information. It also provides the Smart Mobility Platform to address the emerging needs of safety, convenience and efficiency in the automotive industry and among vehicle owners and users. Also Read - Huawei and Honor's official AppGallery marketplace teams up with Hungama for content streaming

“MapmyIndia is pleased to partner with Huawei. This will benefit millions of Huawei & HONOR users as they will now have access to MapmyIndia Move app – India’s super app for maps, navigation, safety and more. The Move app is already a big hit among Indian users as it is high on utility and comes loaded with exciting features viz. hyperlocal real-time updates, doorstep navigation with live traffic and ETA, augmented reality to explore nearby places, IoT device tracking for safety, and eLoc,” said Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia.