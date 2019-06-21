comscore Huawei and Honor smartphone to get Android Q update | BGR India
Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q update: Report

The list of Honor phones that will get Android Q includes the latest Honor 20 series among others. The Huawei P30 Pro phone will also get Android Q update.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 2:34 PM IST
Huawei and Honor phones are slated to get Android Q operating system (OS) update. The list of Honor phones that will get the OS upgrade also includes the latest Honor 20 series. The Chinese company recently launched Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i smartphones in India. Furthermore, devices like Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play and Honor 8X might also get the same Android Q update.

“We will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing products”, Honor earlier stated. This also includes devices that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. The news comes at a crucial time when the US has imposed a trade ban on Huawei.

The Huawei P30 Pro phone will also get Android Q update. The company said, “We are confident that our popular devices, including P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. We have been working with third parties for many months to ensure devices will be able to receive Android Q updates. Technical preparations and testing has already begun for over 17 devices. In fact our Huawei Mate 20 Pro has already been given approval to receive Android Q as and when it is released by Google”, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, Huawei said things have started looking up for the company. It recently signed key 5G deals in the UK and Russia. The company says that it is “positive” about the future. Huawei also clarified that WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other apps will continue to work on the devices as they used to. “All these are third-party apps, and can be installed and used without any issue on Huawei devices,” a company spokesperson said.

Besides, a recent Counterpoint report claimed that Huawei captured a double-digit share in Q1 of 2019 in the premium market. Impeccable camera quality, Artificial Intelligence tech and superior build quality of its flagship Mate and P series drove the growth during the quarter. The report also stated that “The sluggishness of the Chinese market was the key reason for the decline in the global premium segment.”

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 2:34 PM IST

