Huawei and Honor's official AppGallery teams up with Hungama

Huawei and Honor's official AppGallery marketplace teams up with Hungama for content streaming

Huawei AppGallery is already available in over 170 countries/regions, with 400 million monthly active users, covering mainstream apps.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 3:47 PM IST
Huawei’s AppGallery marketplace, which is also used in Honor smartphones, has collaborated with India’s digital entertainment company Hungama for its online content. The new tie-up with Hungama will help Honor and Huawei AppGallery too meet users’ requirements for music and video streaming. In a joint announcement release, the companies noted that the partnership will help users’ enriched streaming experience with Hungama Music (music streaming) and Hungama Play (video streaming) on their devices. Also Read - Huawei sees slow Q1 2020 growth due to US ban, Coronavirus crisis

“We are delighted to team up with Hungama and foray into a liaison which offers a perfect amalgamation of technology, entertainment and exceptional experience to the users of Huawei & Honor. Huawei AppGallery has been growing at an unprecedented pace with 400 million active users present over 170 countries. We have always valued native collaborations across our business operations and look forward to strengthen our developer base to create a holistic mobile ecosystem. This association is a step forward to further strengthen our efforts to build a smarter future and provide innovative app experience to our users,” said Charles Peng, President, Honor and Huawei India Consumer Business Group. Also Read - Huawei users and Android users China can’t use Google’s new Contact tracing framework

“We are glad to partner with Huawei and offer our apps on the Huawei App Gallery to users in over 170 countries. We are certain that Huawei & Honor device users will appreciate our apps for their wide library and intuitive interface,” said Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said. Also Read - Huawei caught masquerading DSLR shots as smartphone camera samples, again

Huawei’s AppGallery is already available in over 170 countries/regions, with 400 million monthly active users, covering mainstream apps and services worldwide. To further strengthen brand’s commitment towards a secured digital journey for consumers, the AppGallery is constantly developing itself and working towards building a robust network with more than 1.3 million registered developers globally.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 3:47 PM IST

