Huawei Android Q update: the company adds more phones to its eligibility list

Huawei as finally added its Huawei Mate 10 series to the list. In addition, the company has also added the pending Huawei Mate 20 series devices to the Android Q upgrade eligibility list.

  Published: June 28, 2019 9:34 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei has updated its Android Q update list. This list adds a number of new devices to the Android Q update eligibility list growing on the list in the past. The update list comes directly from the Huawei Spain division. The company shared the updated list on its official Twitter account. This report comes almost a month after the United States placed the company on its blacklist in the ongoing US-China trade war. Almost all United States-based technology companies have severed ties with Huawei after the ban. This ban applies to any and every US-based company. It even prompted some non-US companies such as ARM to do the same.

Updated Huawei Android Q update list

Taking a look at the updated list, Huawei as finally added its Huawei Mate 10 series to the list. In addition, the company has also added the pending Huawei Mate 20 series devices to the list. The list includes names such as Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design from the Mate 10 series. New Mate 20 devices in the list include Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, and Mate 20 X. According to a report by The Phone Talks, the tweet stated with “Our commitment is with you, our users”. This likely indicates that the company will do everything that they can to ensure software support for their devices. In addition, it looks like Huawei Spain has taken down the tweet at the time of writing.

This tweet about the updated list comes at the same time when Honor India posted a similar tweet. For people unaware, Honor India is a sub-brand of Huawei and both the companies operate separately in India. Taking a look at the Honor India tweet, the text starts with a similar phrase, “Our Commitment to you”. Honor India also said that its Honor 20 Series will get Android Q along with security patches in the future.

Honor 20 series devices will receive Android Q update, company says

The Honor 20 series includes the Honor 20i, Honor 20, and the Honor 20 Pro. The company also revealed that it will continue to provide its warranty and “full-service support” to the devices in the future. Honor India even stated that it will share additional information about the Android Q update “soon”. This seems like a coordinated effort from Huawei and Honor to reassure its customers about the future of its devices.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 9:34 AM IST

