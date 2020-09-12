comscore Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new
News

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

News

As an update from EMUI 10, the new Huawei EMUI 11 interface brings a number of improvements.

  • Published: September 12, 2020 9:41 AM IST
Huawei EMUI 11

In addition to introducing HarmonyOS 2.0 and disclosing the achievements of Huawei Mobile Services, Huawei also announced EMUI 11. As an update from EMUI 10, the new Huawei interface brings a number of improvements. The update, which is actually a development of Android 11, has got several differences. “We present EMUI 11 with improved artistic animation and smoother user experience”. said Wang Chenglu, President, Software Engineering of Huawei Consumer Business Group at one of the keynote sessions at the 2020 Huawei Developer Conference. Also Read - Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Chenglu said the company has conducted research to optimize artistic animation on EMUI 11. This research includes eye-tracking when a user is using a smartphone. Referring to these research results, the brand has embedded new transition animations in certain applications, which are much smoother. Another significant update is the multitasking capability, thanks to the Multi-Screen Collaboration feature. Users can access up to three applications on the EMUI 11 based Huawei phone from laptops or computers. Perhaps, this feature is similar to what Samsung and Microsoft have done first. Also Read - HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, wearables and IoT devices

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Other New Huawei EMUI Features

There is also a Smart Multi-Windows panel. This sidebar-shaped panel can accommodate up to 15 different applications. The user can locate this panel by swiping from the outer edge of the screen inward. The always-on Display in EMUI 11 also gets an upgrade. Users will find a menu for customizing the Always-on Display. Also Read - Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Also Read

Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Huawei has also increased in privacy and security aspects. Operations between devices will also be more flexible with multi-window support and better screen responsiveness. The beta version of EMUI 11 is targeted to be available for the P40 and Mate 30 series first. There is no certain release date yet. It is also unknown whether this interface will be available for smartphones that still support GMS, such as the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, given that the GMS license has expired. However, it is likely that Huawei will still develop EMUI 11, as AOSP access for Android 11 has been opened for them.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 12, 2020 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new
News
Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new
Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch

News

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

News

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

News

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new
Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

News

Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei
HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, IoT

News

HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, IoT
Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10
Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

News

Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review: 10 हजार रुपये में मिल रहा बेहतरीन कैमरा फोन, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro का ऑफिशियल रेंडर आया सामने, 108MP कैमरा कंफर्म, कीमत का भी खुलासा

अगस्त में टेलिकॉम कंपनियों ने किया निराश, जुलाई के मुकाबले मिली कम डाटा स्पीड

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Galaxy Fold से कम है कीमत

Jio Fiber यूजर्स को झटका, अनलिमिटेड प्लान में मिलेगी 1Mbps की स्पीड: रिपोर्ट

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new
News
Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new
Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch

News

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch
Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15
Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison
Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

News

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers