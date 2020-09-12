Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

In addition to introducing HarmonyOS 2.0 and disclosing the achievements of Huawei Mobile Services, Huawei also announced EMUI 11. As an update from EMUI 10, the new Huawei interface brings a number of improvements. The update, which is actually a development of Android 11, has got several differences. “We present EMUI 11 with improved artistic animation and smoother user experience”. said Wang Chenglu, President, Software Engineering of Huawei Consumer Business Group at one of the keynote sessions at the 2020 Huawei Developer Conference. Also Read - Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Chenglu said the company has conducted research to optimize artistic animation on EMUI 11. This research includes eye-tracking when a user is using a smartphone. Referring to these research results, the brand has embedded new transition animations in certain applications, which are much smoother. Another significant update is the multitasking capability, thanks to the Multi-Screen Collaboration feature. Users can access up to three applications on the EMUI 11 based Huawei phone from laptops or computers. Perhaps, this feature is similar to what Samsung and Microsoft have done first. Also Read - HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, wearables and IoT devices

Other New Huawei EMUI Features

There is also a Smart Multi-Windows panel. This sidebar-shaped panel can accommodate up to 15 different applications. The user can locate this panel by swiping from the outer edge of the screen inward. The always-on Display in EMUI 11 also gets an upgrade. Users will find a menu for customizing the Always-on Display. Also Read - Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

Huawei has also increased in privacy and security aspects. Operations between devices will also be more flexible with multi-window support and better screen responsiveness. The beta version of EMUI 11 is targeted to be available for the P40 and Mate 30 series first. There is no certain release date yet. It is also unknown whether this interface will be available for smartphones that still support GMS, such as the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, given that the GMS license has expired. However, it is likely that Huawei will still develop EMUI 11, as AOSP access for Android 11 has been opened for them.