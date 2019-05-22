Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store; no comment on possible Windows ban

Microsoft seems to be the latest company to comply with the so called Huawei ban after the United States President Donald Trump signed a new executive order. This observation for the compliance with the executive order comes after previous reports that noted that other technology giants such as Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and others stopped their businesses with Huawei. As part of the compliance, Microsoft has removed the Huawei MateBook X Pro from its online store, the only Huawei laptop that the company was selling. However, according to a report that initially pointed out the removal, Microsoft has not really issued any statement of the potential ban of Windows licenses to Huawei.

According to the report by The Verge, the Windows ban is likely to have far-reaching implication to the server solutions that Huawei currently uses as both Microsoft and Huawei are currently using a “hybrid cloud solution for” the Azure stack from Microsoft. As part of this, solution, the network is running on Microsoft-certified Huawei servers. In fact, potential server related problems for Huawei is not limited to Microsoft as the Redmond-based company is only offering the software expertise. The muscle or the hardware of the Huawei servers run on chips that are provided by Intel, something that will hit the Chinese company as Intel has started complying with the order.

Moving back to Microsoft and the potential ban of Windows on Huawei devices along with other Microsoft services, Microsoft has not issued any statement regarding the same. Instead, the company has been silent so far despite repeated follow-ups for a response regarding the situation. It is likely that the company wants to see how the situation develops before actually releasing an official statement regarding the matter. The likely reason is the recent relaxation on the ban or rather a 90-day extension that Huawei was issued regarding Android updates.

According to a previous report, the Commerce Department of the United States government has just issued a three-month extension for the Android software updates on Huawei smartphones. However, the ban on the sale of Huawei smartphones in the United States is still in place. This relaxation on a complete, all-out ban is in part to ensure that Huawei is able to take steps that are “necessary to provide service and support, including software updates or patches, to existing Huawei handsets that were available to the public on or before May 16, 2019.” Even though this relaxation does not seem to cover the scope of Windows licenses for Huawei laptops, it is likely that Microsoft may be waiting for things to cool down before any concrete steps.