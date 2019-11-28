Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has reiterated its warning to the US government. Zhengfei stated that once the company’s Harmony operating system (OS) becomes operational, it may affect companies like Google. Huawei does not intend to turn back to Google after switching to Harmony OS. Huawei recently confirmed that the US sanctions were hurting it badly, especially the absence of Google’s core Android software. The company could not put Play Store and popular apps like Search and Maps on its devices.

Huawei issues a warning; details

In an interview given to CNN, Zhengfei said Washington will eventually help competitors gain if it continues to place restrictions. If Huawei can’t work with US suppliers, “we will have to resort to alternatives.” Huawei added, “If those alternatives become mature, I think it’ll become less likely to switch back.” If Huawei is forced to “resort to alternatives” to Google, it will only harm US companies. Zhengfei added “[It] is a critical moment for all of us, I hope the US government can consider what’s best for American companies.”

He said becoming a top player in the world of Android would not be a problem, adding “it will just take more time”. This comes after US barred US telecom companies from using federal funds to buy products from Huawei. This came after the FCC listed Huawei and its industry peer ZTE as so-called “threats to national security”. FCC also barred companies from using money from its Universal Service Fund (USF) to buy technology from Chinese companies. This fund holds about $8.5 billion every year allowing companies to purchase technology.

The US government made the decision “based on selective information, innuendo, and mistaken assumptions.” In addition, it provided “no evidence that Huawei poses a security risk,” according to a statement issued by Huawei. “These unwarranted actions will have profound negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas” across the country. “Many carriers rely on Huawei for its high-quality, market-leading, and cost-effective equipment and services.”

Recent developments

US Department of Commerce recently extended a temporary license loosening restrictions on business deals with Huawei for another 90 days. “Temporary General License (TGL) extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas.” Else, these areas will “be left in the dark,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a statement. Huawei said that “without access to those solutions, these carriers will lose their ability to provide reliable and high-speed telecommunications and internet services.”

The interruption will affect “rural schools, hospitals, and libraries will feel the effects”. The US Department of Commerce in May put Huawei on its Entity List over the so-called national security concerns. Huawei said in a statement that the US export control decision will not benefit anyone. Instead, it will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business.

