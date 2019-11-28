comscore Huawei can reach the top spot in telecom industry without Google
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei can reach the top spot in telecom industry without Google; issues warning to US
News

Huawei can reach the top spot in telecom industry without Google; issues warning to US

News

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has reiterated its warning to the US government. Zhengfei stated that once the company's Harmony operating system (OS) becomes operational, it may affect companies like Google.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 1:32 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo MWC Huawei Ban

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has reiterated its warning to the US government. Zhengfei stated that once the company’s Harmony operating system (OS) becomes operational, it may affect companies like Google. Huawei does not intend to turn back to Google after switching to Harmony OS. Huawei recently confirmed that the US sanctions were hurting it badly, especially the absence of Google’s core Android software. The company could not put Play Store and popular apps like Search and Maps on its devices.

Huawei issues a warning; details

In an interview given to CNN, Zhengfei said Washington will eventually help competitors gain if it continues to place restrictions. If Huawei can’t work with US suppliers, “we will have to resort to alternatives.” Huawei added, “If those alternatives become mature, I think it’ll become less likely to switch back.” If Huawei is forced to “resort to alternatives” to Google, it will only harm US companies. Zhengfei added “[It] is a critical moment for all of us, I hope the US government can consider what’s best for American companies.”

He said becoming a top player in the world of Android would not be a problem, adding “it will just take more time”. This comes after US barred US telecom companies from using federal funds to buy products from Huawei. This came after the FCC listed Huawei and its industry peer ZTE as so-called “threats to national security”. FCC also barred companies from using money from its Universal Service Fund (USF) to buy technology from Chinese companies. This fund holds about $8.5 billion every year allowing companies to purchase technology.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The US government made the decision “based on selective information, innuendo, and mistaken assumptions.” In addition, it provided “no evidence that Huawei poses a security risk,” according to a statement issued by Huawei. “These unwarranted actions will have profound negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas” across the country. “Many carriers rely on Huawei for its high-quality, market-leading, and cost-effective equipment and services.”

Recent developments

US Department of Commerce recently extended a temporary license loosening restrictions on business deals with Huawei for another 90 days. “Temporary General License (TGL) extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas.” Else, these areas will “be left in the dark,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a statement. Huawei said that “without access to those solutions, these carriers will lose their ability to provide reliable and high-speed telecommunications and internet services.”

Huawei Ban: Google wants USA to exclude it from the rules

Also Read

Huawei Ban: Google wants USA to exclude it from the rules

The interruption will affect “rural schools, hospitals, and libraries will feel the effects”. The US Department of Commerce in May put Huawei on its Entity List over the so-called national security concerns. Huawei said in a statement that the US export control decision will not benefit anyone. Instead, it will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
News
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched

News

Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched
Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei MatePad Pro with punch-hole display launched
Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999

News

Honor 20 also coming to Amazon India on November 26; Limited period offer price Rs 22,999
Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India

Deals

Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) get Rs 6,000 off on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 एडिशन, जानें कीमत

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

Flipkart Moto Lenovo Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 5 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं मोटोरोला और लेनेवो के स्मार्टफोन्स

Nokia Smart TV भारत में इन खूबियों के साथ 5 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
News
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed