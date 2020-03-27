Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

Chinese electronics giant Huawei has just launched its in-house virtual assistant with its latest P40 series. The company is calling this new digital assistant “Celia”. In addition to the name, the company also shared some details about how it works along with its capabilities. Celia will compete with other virtual digital assistants in the market including Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby. It is also worth noting that the digital assistant will start rolling out to other Huawei devices later this year. For now, let’s take a closer look at Huawei Celia and where it stands in the space.

Huawei Celia virtual digital assistant details

According to a report from Engadget, Huawei Celia can understand English, French, and Spanish. Talking about its capabilities, the digital assistant can only handle basic voice commands with core phone functions. This means that there are no advanced features seen on Google Assistant. Users can only expect weather updates, making calls, sending texts, reminders, calendar events, and translation. The company plans to improve the virtual digital assistant with future updates. In addition, it can also use the AI lens on Huawei devices to detect objects and find more information. As per the report, Celia is likely the global version of Huawei’s Chinese-speaking voice assistant “Xiaoyi”.

It is possible that Huawei introduced Celia due to the absence of Google Assistant. However, the company did not reveal much regarding the move. Users can trigger Celia by calling out “Hey Celia” on their P40 lineup. Talking about roll-out to older devices, the digital assistant will come with the upcoming EMUI 10.1.

Another interesting thing to note here is the possible conflict. Multiple reports online have also noted that trying to activate Celia woke up Siri on nearby Apple devices. We are unsure about how significant this problem may become. However, it is likely that better voice recognition from Apple may be able to fix this issue.