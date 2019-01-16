Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

The past few weeks have been quite troubling for Huawei, to say the least. Back in December, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada, at the request of the United States of America. The CFO was conditionally released from custody after three days of court hearings and a bail of $7.5 million. If that weren’t enough, last week, one of the company’s employees was detained in Poland over allegations of spying for China, which led to Huawei firing the employee just three days later.

And of course, just about everyone knows about the company’s problems with the United States of America. The US has long alleged that Huawei’s smartphones come pre-installed with backdoors that siphon off users’ confidential information and send it back to China. As a result of all this, Ren Zhengfei, none other than the Chinese telecommunication major’s founder and CEO, has now come forward and addressed the allegations.

According to excerpts published in a report by Financial Times, Ren Zhengfei has denied allegations that the company steals user data and sells it to the Chinese government. He further mentioned that there are no laws mandating that Huawei (or any other company) install backdoors in their devices.

“Huawei has served 3 billion customers in 30 years in 170 countries, and has a good safety record. There has never been a major problem,” the CEO was quoted as saying by the Financial Times report.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already clarified, no law in China requires any company to install backdoors. Huawei, and myself, have never received any request from any government to provide [ improper ] information,” added the 74-year old founder of Huawei.