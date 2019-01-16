comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
News

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

News

Huawei has served 3 billion customers and has a good safety record, said the company's founder.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 7:01 PM IST
ren-zhengfei

Image Credit: Huawei

The past few weeks have been quite troubling for Huawei, to say the least. Back in December, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada, at the request of the United States of America. The CFO was conditionally released from custody after three days of court hearings and a bail of $7.5 million. If that weren’t enough, last week, one of the company’s employees was detained in Poland over allegations of spying for China, which led to Huawei firing the employee just three days later.

And of course, just about everyone knows about the company’s problems with the United States of America. The US has long alleged that Huawei’s smartphones come pre-installed with backdoors that siphon off users’ confidential information and send it back to China. As a result of all this, Ren Zhengfei, none other than the Chinese telecommunication major’s founder and CEO, has now come forward and addressed the allegations.

According to excerpts published in a report by Financial Times, Ren Zhengfei has denied allegations that the company steals user data and sells it to the Chinese government. He further mentioned that there are no laws mandating that Huawei (or any other company) install backdoors in their devices.

Huawei to continue as the world’s second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

Also Read

Huawei to continue as the world’s second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

“Huawei has served 3 billion customers in 30 years in 170 countries, and has a good safety record. There has never been a major problem,” the CEO was quoted as saying by the Financial Times report.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already clarified, no law in China requires any company to install backdoors. Huawei, and myself, have never received any request from any government to provide [ improper ] information,” added the 74-year old founder of Huawei.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 7:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

News

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

News

Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report
Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 benchmarks indicate major performance improvements

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 benchmarks indicate major performance improvements

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 549 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिल रहा है 3GB डेली डाटा

WhatsApp Beta एंड्रॉइड 2.19.9 में शामिल हुआ ग्रुप कॉल शॉर्टकट

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 अमेजन पर हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का पहला 5G फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स!

Nokia 3.1 Plus को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

News

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
News
Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

News

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner