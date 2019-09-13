Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee

Amid the US-China trade war, Huawei is reportedly willing to share its know-how of existing 5G technology for a fee with a western firm. The proposal, made by the company’s Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, in interviews with The Economist and the New York Times, is seen as a move to put concerns about the security of the company’s 5G technology to rest.

BBC reported that the US and Australia have banned their networks from using Huawei’s equipment, but the UK is still weighing a decision. The Chinese smartphone maker has repeatedly denied accusations of spying for the Chinese government.

“(Huawei is) open to sharing our 5G technologies and techniques with US companies, so that they can build up their own 5G industry,” the NYT quoted Ren as saying. “This would create a balanced situation between China, the US and Europe.” He also asserted that the Chinese company would be looking for a buyer who is based outside of Asia, meaning somewhere in the West. In the interview to The Economist, Ren said that for a one-off payment a buyer would be given access to the company’s portfolio of huge 5G patents, licences, code and more.

Separately, Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a new tablet in the Indian market. Going by the leak, it seems like the launch of the MediaPad M5 Lite. The Android tablet originally launched in September last year, and seems to be making its way in India now. The information about the upcoming Huawei tablet comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster tweets that a M-series tablet from the company will launch in India later this month. This upcoming tablet will feature M-Pen stylus support, and Harman/Kardon speakers.

The MediaPad M5 Lite tablet originally launched in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,100) in China. The top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). It will be interesting to see whether Huawei India brings both variants, and how aggressive it is with the local pricing.

– With inputs from IANS