Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December last year upon request from the US citing national security.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 11:41 AM IST
meng-wanzhou

Image Credit: Huawei

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou‘s lawyers are suing the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police. The lawyers for Wanzhou allege that their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights. The arrest of Wanzhou on December 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States has now taken another dramatic turn. Meng was arrested on the request of the US, which brought multiple charges including violation of American sanctions against Iran and portrayed the company as a threat to the US national security.

Meng was formally charged with bank and wire fraud in violation of American sanctions against Iran. The lawyers of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, have a filed a civil lawsuit in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday. According to Reuters, the lawyers of Wanzhou argue that the manner used to obtain evidence and information from Huawei’s CFO violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The lawsuit also alleges that the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers deliberately delayed the immediate execution of an arrest warrant.

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Also Read

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

It alleges that Meng was unlawfully subjected to detention, search and interrogation aimed at extracting evidence from her. Canada’s federal police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, exercised its arrest warrant only three hours after Meng’s “unlawful” detention at the airport, the lawsuit claims. Canada’s justice ministry or the RCMP are yet to comment while CBSA has said it does not comment on matters before the courts.

Reuters further reports that Meng is set to appear in a Vancouver court at 10:00AM PST on Wednesday when a date will be set for her extradition hearing. On Friday, the Canadian government approved extradition proceedings of Meng, who is currently out on bail. China, on the other hand, has demanded immediate release of Meng and the relations between the two countries have deteriorated since her arrest last year. The lawsuit also alleges that Meng was directed to surrender all her electronic devices, computers and passwords and CBSA unlawfully opened and viewed contents of the seized devices, violating her rights to privacy.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Video Review

“The CBSA Officers knew or were recklessly indifferent to the fact that they had no authority to conduct such a search, which search was performed under the false pretence of a routine customs or immigration related examination,” Reuters reports citing the lawsuit.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 11:41 AM IST

