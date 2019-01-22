comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report
News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

News

The move comes after Wanzhou was released from custody on bail of $7.5 million.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 5:00 PM IST
meng-wanzhou

Image Credit: Huawei

Earlier this month, Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou when she was switching flights in Vancouver, British Columbia. The arrest was made after a request from the United States of America, citing allegations that she helped Huawei to find a way around the US sanctions against Iran. The 46-year old Huawei executive was released on certain conditions after three days of court hearings and a bail of $7.5 million.

Now, as tensions with China are on a rise, the United States will proceed with the formal extradition of Huawei executive from Canada. The news comes from Canada’s ambassador to the United States who told the Globe and Mail. However, the ambassador did not mention when the request will be made. Meng was arrested on December 1, and the deadline for filing the same is within 60 days, which ends on January 30.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

According to a report on Reuters, China’s Foreign Ministry called for Meng’s immediate release by saying that it was “not a regular judicial case.” Canada made a “serious mistake” in this matter, Hua Chunying, the ministry spokeswoman told in news briefing.

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Also Read

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

“Canada and the United States arbitrarily abused their bilateral extradition treaty to seriously infringe upon a Chinese citizen’s security and legal rights.” China “strongly urges” the United States to correct its “mistake” by cancelling the arrest order and not go for a formal extradition request, she added.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou released from custody on bail of $7.5 million

Also Read

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou released from custody on bail of $7.5 million

On further asking if China would retaliate against the United States, Hua said “China will, of course, respond to U.S. actions.” However, she did not elaborate any further.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 5:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
thumb-img
News
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report
Honor V20 Moschino Edition launched in China: Price, specifications and features

News

Honor V20 Moschino Edition launched in China: Price, specifications and features
Honor View20 global launch today: Expected price and how to watch live stream

News

Honor View20 global launch today: Expected price and how to watch live stream
Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला द्वारा फाइल किए पेटेंट में दिखाई दिया फोल्डिंग डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT स्मार्टफोन की AnTuTu लिस्टिंग से पता चली स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन को मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

केवल 70 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट के साथ ऐसे घर ले जाएं Oppo R17 Pro

Honor V20 Moschino Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
News
Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report
PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India

News

PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

News

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow