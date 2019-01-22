Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

Earlier this month, Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou when she was switching flights in Vancouver, British Columbia. The arrest was made after a request from the United States of America, citing allegations that she helped Huawei to find a way around the US sanctions against Iran. The 46-year old Huawei executive was released on certain conditions after three days of court hearings and a bail of $7.5 million.

Now, as tensions with China are on a rise, the United States will proceed with the formal extradition of Huawei executive from Canada. The news comes from Canada’s ambassador to the United States who told the Globe and Mail. However, the ambassador did not mention when the request will be made. Meng was arrested on December 1, and the deadline for filing the same is within 60 days, which ends on January 30.

According to a report on Reuters, China’s Foreign Ministry called for Meng’s immediate release by saying that it was “not a regular judicial case.” Canada made a “serious mistake” in this matter, Hua Chunying, the ministry spokeswoman told in news briefing.

“Canada and the United States arbitrarily abused their bilateral extradition treaty to seriously infringe upon a Chinese citizen’s security and legal rights.” China “strongly urges” the United States to correct its “mistake” by cancelling the arrest order and not go for a formal extradition request, she added.

On further asking if China would retaliate against the United States, Hua said “China will, of course, respond to U.S. actions.” However, she did not elaborate any further.