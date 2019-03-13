Huawei confirms the P30 Pro teaser were indeed not shot with its upcoming flagship

Huawei is set to launch its 2019 flagship smartphone, the P30 and P30 Pro, at an event in Paris on March 26. The company is claiming that these new devices will rewrite the rules of mobile photography but however, the campaign has already proven controversial. The Chinese smartphone maker published a bunch of images as part of teaser for the upcoming device. These images aim to depict the zoom feature that the P30 Pro is expected to offer but however, the images shared by the company were actually shot using a DSLR.

This isn’t the first time that a smartphone maker has been busted for passing a DSLR image as a mobile camera sample. Huawei is, in fact, no stranger to such practice. The company was caught sharing DSLR images as camera samples back in August 2018 when it launched the Huawei Nova 3. The P30 Pro is expected to be the first commercial smartphone to debut with 10x lossless zoom feature. It seems to use a periscope lens mechanism similar to that of Oppo’s upcoming 10x lossless zoom feature to achieve the long range with a total of four cameras.

The images shared by the company as teaser on its official Weibo account have been found to be stock photos and not their own DSLR pictures. GadgetMatch found out that Huawei is using stock photos by doing a reverse image search. In a statement, Huawei says the controversy has arisen because of a “misunderstanding” regarding these images.

“We would like to reiterate that those are, in fact, only teaser posters, and are only intended to hint at the unique new features that will come with the Huawei P30 series,” the company told Android Authority in a statement. “Huawei has acquired the licenses to the original images and the posters are artistic renditions of said features only. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the media for their interest in our posters.”

The company claims that it has ‘much to announce’ at the Paris event in the coming weeks. While Huawei needs to be given benefit of doubt for not claiming that those images posted to Weibo were shot on its upcoming flagship smartphone, the implications were rather clear. The company made sure that it touched the intrigue of consumers with those zoom images but it also failed to communicate clearly. When reading between lines, the images implied that they could have been shot using the P30 Pro. The company has so far shared only one image shot with the phone where it shows the lunar surface being captured from earth using the phone camera.