News

Huawei could launch budget 5G phone costing less than Rs 11,000 by 2021

News

Huawei president Yang Chaoying revealed the company's plans to create a budget 5G phone for as low as $150 by late 2020 or early 2021.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 12:30 PM IST
5g generic pixabay

Picture: Pixabay

If you’re planning to purchase a 5G enabled smartphone, one of the likely reasons holding you back is the cost of these devices. Smartphones that support 5G right now are often expensive devices costing above $300 (roughly Rs 21,000). However, Huawei has a plan to reduce the cost of 5G phones to $150 (about Rs 10,500) or less.

Currently most 5G phones cost over $400 (about Rs 28,500). That puts these phones out of reach for people who buy budget devices. According to GizChina reports, Yang Chaoying, the president of Huawei’s 5G product line, the company will produce a cheap $150 (around Rs 10,600) 5G phone by late 2020, or early 2021.

The news falls in line with more and more affordable 5G enabled chipsets being spotted. Budget 5G chips like the MediaTek 1000L and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G are steps towards 5G coming to budget devices. We will eventually see cheaper 5G phones as the technology becomes more mainstream.

In 2019, Huawei led the 5G phone market by selling shipments of over 6.9 million units. The number is over half of the total 5G phone sale numbers in China. One of these devices is the folding Huawei Mate X. The Mate X features the Balong 5000 SoC, the industry’s first 7nm multi-mode 5G terminal chip. The chip supports both the SA and NSA networking methods. Further, it is even backwards compatible with network standards like 4G, 3G, and 2G. Other devices using the same chip that Huawei sold last year include the Huawei Mate 20X 5G and the Nova 6 5G. Later, the company launched the Mate 30 series with a flagship Kirin 990 chipset. The Kirin 990 also launched with a 5G version.

Will Huawei be the first to bring in the budget 5G phone?

While the claim does seem possible with time, other brands that focus on budget smartphones may beat the brand to it. Chinese company Xiaomi is one of the top contenders here. Xiaomi has built a reputation for its value-for-money phones supported by advertising. The company has already entered the segment with the Redmi K30 5G. It is a matter of time before Xiaomi gets 5G technology to lower price segments.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 12:30 PM IST

