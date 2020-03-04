Huawei is reportedly looking forward to partnering with Indus OS to gain access to the ‘App Bazaar’, an app store with over 4,00,000 applications. With the move, Huawei likely plans to make sure its phones can run fine and keep up with competition without Google Services in the country.

The step is the latest in a line of many taken by Huawei to compete with Google’s Android OS. The brand was banned from using any US-based services last year, following which it decided to develop its own operating system – Harmony OS.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The freshly-built Harmony OS now faces the tough task of going up against Google’s Android OS, the world’s largest smartphone operating system. The brand has since its decision, been on the hunt, looking for alternatives to Google apps.

However, despite losing access to core Google applications, Huawei has not seen any major drop in demand for its smartphones. In fact, the Chinese smartphone maker saw growth in its market share during the third quarter of last year. It also shipped 200 million smartphones in 2019 and has taken less time than it did last year.

Huawei recently launched its phones in Europe with the AppGallery application and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) framework. The company now plans to secure more users in India, the second-largest smartphone market. A popular destination for apps in India, besides the Google Play Store, is App Bazaar.

Provided Huawei weaves a deal with Indus OS, its phones will be a lot more comfortable to use for Indian customers. Samsung had already invested about $5.75 million last year in OSLabs, obtaining a 20 percent stake. OSLabs is the company running Indus OS. A deal between it and Huawei could prove fruitful for both sides. However, for now, the deal is yet to be finalized. There is no solid confirmation yet from either side of the negotiation so far.