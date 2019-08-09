comscore Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live
Will Huawei formally end using Android and Microsoft Windows and switch to HongMeng OS? There are plenty of questions ahead of HDC 2019 and here is how to get answers.

Huawei is set to unveil its own operating system today. The company is hosting Huawei Developer Conference 2019 at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, China. The event is the first major developer conference from the Chinese telecom giant. It is being held at a time when Huawei is being blacklisted by US President Donald Trump. The event, being held from August 9 to August 11, is likely to usher Huawei into a new era. The company is finally expected to throw some light on its rumored HongMeng operating system for connected devices.

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live

Huawei is live streaming its developer conference from Dongguan, China. The event is scheduled to start at 2.30PM (GMT+8). In India, the livestream will be available starting at 11.30AM IST. Those interested will be able to stream the event live from Huawei’s website or via YouTube. You can also watch the livestream via the link below.

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: What to expect

Huawei, like other Chinese firms, is dependent on US companies for software and hardware. While it has tried to establish independence on the hardware front, software has been a different story. At HDC, Huawei is finally expected to introduce its own operating system called HongMeng. The new OS is expected to make Huawei independent from the likes of Google and Microsoft. The Chinese giant depends on Google for Android on smartphones and Microsoft for Windows operating system on its laptops.

Huawei had initially said that HongMeng OS will be aimed at industrial devices only. However, recent developments indicate the OS will be used on consumer devices as well. It is believed to be built on top of a Linux kernel like Google’s Fuchsia OS. The leaked interface shows tons of customization options and support for smart devices. It is rumored to debut first on Honor’s Smart Screen. However, a report claimed that first Huawei smartphone running HongMeng OS will arrive towards the end of this year.

While Trump has relaxed the restrictions on Huawei ban, the full extent remains unknown. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, has said that company will continue to use Android or Windows till the time it is available. In the event of inability to work with US-based software giants, it plans to use its own operating system. At HDC 2019, we might finally see whether Huawei is anywhere close to ending its partnership with Google, Microsoft, Intel, Qualcomm and others.

