Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month
Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

Huawei will introduce the Kirin 9000 processor series along with the Mate 40 series in its upcoming event.

  • Published: October 4, 2020 8:28 PM IST
Kirin-9000-SoC

According to many, Huawei will introduce Mate 40 smartphones at the new event. In these phones, Huawei is expected to use the new Kirin 9000 processor. This model will probably be the last smartphone that the company will release with flagship processors. Because it is not known whether the company has the new Kirin processors. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 Pro live images reveal front design

In the trade wars between the USA and China, the United States administration had placed Huawei on the target board. It made it the face of the embargo against China. In this process, the company collected as many parts and raw materials as possible until the embargo was finalized and put into effect. Also Read - Huawei P Smart 2021 Android phone launched

According to new information, the company will introduce the Kirin 9000 processor series along with the Mate 40 series in its upcoming event. These chips will be more advanced than the Kirin 990 5G. The Kirin 9000 series uses TSMC’s 5nm architecture. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 Pro seen in alleged live images

Mate 40 series will be the first phone to use these chips. Expectations are that we will see Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and possibly a Porsche Edition. In addition, this processor will be included in the company’s flagship tablets. This decision is pretty surprising when we consider the rarity of the chip.

Huawei has 8.8 million processors

According to sources close to the company’s procurement processes, the Chinese manufacturer has 8 million 800 thousand Kirin 9000 chips. Although this number seems to be high, when we consider the new flagship phones and tablets, we can see that the processors are not enough.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer department, announced that the Mate 40 family could be the last series with the company’s own Kirin 9000 processor. The stocks will not be replenished. Meanwhile, the company and the Chinese government will try to develop chips independent of the US and its technologies. We will see new products at Huawei’s promotional event, which has recently been at the center of many rumors.

  Published Date: October 4, 2020 8:28 PM IST

