  • Huawei earbuds revealed in new leaked patent with truly wireless design, pod-like shape
Huawei earbuds revealed in new leaked patent with truly wireless design, pod-like shape

The truly wireless Huawei earbuds features strong resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. From the pod-like shape to the stem-less design.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST
Huawei earbuds 1

Huawei has applied for a new patent for a new True Wireless headset. Filed at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the patent picture shows that the new headset design is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It also uses an in-ear design. According to the images, Huawei’s new TWS headset will feature a pod-like stemless design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

There are some small parts inside the headset. These may be the magnetic ports for charging. The Huawei headset also features a small charging case that resembles the Galaxy Buds+. The upcoming Huawei headset also has a flat surface that looks like it supports touch controls to control music or adjust the volume. The patents were spotted first by 91Mobiles.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

Huawei has not really been very active in the audio segment. The brand does have the Huawei Freebuds lineup of headsets but that’s about it. However, with strong sales numbers, Huawei could go big with a pair of earbuds. This could be the brand’s first step in creating an ecosystem of their products beyond smartphones.

According to a few reports, the recently patented earbuds may be launched alongside the Huawei P40 series. However, this is highly unlikely. If said buds recently registered for a patent they are way off schedule to mass-produce the units to match with the P40 series launch. Further, the buds have no confirmation of ever being made into a real product. Like many patents, these Huawei earbuds also may not ever see the light of day. What is possible, however, is Huawei hinting at future products during the launch of the Huawei P40 series.

Huawei P40 Pro leak: Case renders hint at a whopping five cameras on the back

Also Read

Huawei P40 Pro leak: Case renders hint at a whopping five cameras on the back

The Huawei P40 series this year will launch in three variants. This comprises the Huawei P40, a P40 Pro and a P40 Lite. There are even rumors of a highest-end limited edition phone called the P40 Pro Premium. The series is going to launch next week on March 26, 2020.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: March 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST

