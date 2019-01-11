Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

Polish authorities have reportedly detained and charged a Chinese employee of Huawei Technologies, who is said to be the sales director for the company, under allegations of spying on behalf of a Chinese spy agency. According to WSJ and Reuters, a Polish national has also been detained along with Huawei employee. He was part of Poland’s Internal Security Agency before and had knowledge of the inner workings of the Polish government’s encrypted communications network.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency said to have searched the local offices of Huawei as well as the home of the Chinese national and Polish citizen. Polish public TV channel TVP said that no evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei Technologies has repeatedly denied the claims.

“We are aware of the situation, and we are looking into it. We have no comment for the time being,” Huawei said in a statement to Reuters. “Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based.”

The office of telecom firm Orange Polska, where the other Polish national works in a statement confirmed that security agency on Tuesday gathered materials related to their employee, but they would not want to identify him as of now. The firm also mentioned that they did not know if the investigation was linked to the employee’s professional work, but they would continue to cooperate with Poland’s Internal Security Agency for other information as well.