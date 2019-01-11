comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China
News

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

News

A Polish national has also been detained along with Huawei employee.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 6:15 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Polish authorities have reportedly detained and charged a Chinese employee of Huawei Technologies, who is said to be the sales director for the company, under allegations of spying on behalf of a Chinese spy agency. According to WSJ and Reuters, a Polish national has also been detained along with Huawei employee. He was part of Poland’s Internal Security Agency before and had knowledge of the inner workings of the Polish government’s encrypted communications network.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency said to have searched the local offices of Huawei as well as the home of the Chinese national and Polish citizen. Polish public TV channel TVP said that no evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei Technologies has repeatedly denied the claims.

Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

Also Read

Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

“We are aware of the situation, and we are looking into it. We have no comment for the time being,” Huawei said in a statement to Reuters. “Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based.”

The office of telecom firm Orange Polska, where the other Polish national works in a statement confirmed that security agency on Tuesday gathered materials related to their employee, but they would not want to identify him as of now. The firm also mentioned that they did not know if the investigation was linked to the employee’s professional work, but they would continue to cooperate with Poland’s Internal Security Agency for other information as well.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 6:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China
thumb-img
News
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on India support page ahead of official launch

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

LCD-toting iPhone XR successor coming this year: Report

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

Alcatel smartphones found pre-installed with malware through a weather app

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

News

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China
Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

News

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions
Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme 2 Pro
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch highlights

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch highlights

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो का 'Waterdrop' स्मार्टफोन डिजाइन के मामले में होगा सबसे अलग

Vivo Y91 भारत में 10,990 रुपये की कीमत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vivo Z3i स्टैंडर्ड एडीशन चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी Redmi 6A कल से ओपन सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ग्लोबल PC मार्केट में दर्ज की गई 3.7% की गिरावट, लेनोवो टॉप पर

News

LCD-toting iPhone XR successor coming this year: Report
News
LCD-toting iPhone XR successor coming this year: Report
Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

News

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

News

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds
Alcatel smartphones found pre-installed with malware through a weather app

News

Alcatel smartphones found pre-installed with malware through a weather app
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight