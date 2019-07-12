comscore Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features | BGR India
Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q may launch on August 9: Report

Huawei EMUI 10 launch is scheduled to conclude with the Huawei Developers Conference at Songshan Lake in China. The report also revealed that Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei Consumer Business Software will be at the conference.

  Published: July 12, 2019 8:50 PM IST
Amidst everything that happened in last month or so, Huawei software engineers seem to be working overtime. According to a new report, it looks like the company is gearing up for the launch of EMUI 10. For people who may not be aware, EMUI 10 is the next major update that will power Huawei smartphones. Similar to past major version numbers, EMUI 10 is likely to be based on the next major Android release, Android Q. Talking about the exact date, it looks like Huawei is planning to release EMUI 10 on August 9, 2019.

A report by Chinese website MyDrivers revealed that the Chinese electronics giant will launch EMUI 10 next month. The launch is scheduled to conclude with the Huawei Developers Conference at Songshan Lake in China. The report also revealed that Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei Consumer Business Software will be at the conference. We are not sure about the feature that Huawei is planning to launch with EMUI 10. However, we won’t be surprised if the company manages to improve on the current technologies while introducing more to increase the performance of EMUI 10. Most of these technologies are likely to be different and addition from whatever Android Q will introduce.

New features in Huawei EMUI 10

For context, EMUI 9 and recently EMUI 9.1 brought a number of new technologies. These include GPU Turbo, Ark compiler, and EROSF file system. The company introduced a number of new features in EMUI 9.1, the latest version of EMUI. These features include one hand gesture navigation, GPU Turbo 3.0, and AI Video Editor. Other features also include Huawei Share OneHop and Wireless Projection. It is likely that Huawei may introduce GPU Turbo 4.0 and other features with EMUI 10.

This information about EMUI 10 comes just days after new information about EMUI 9.1. As previously reported, Huawei is still working on rolling out the EMUI 9.1 update for its number of devices. The company is planning to roll out the second wave of EMUI 9.1 updates to eligible devices. The second wave includes Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 9, and Mate 9 Pro. Other devices include Huawei Y9 2019, Y6 2019, Y5 2019, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Nova 3e and Nova 4. We don’t have any information about the new operating system that Huawei is working on to replace Android.

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 8:50 PM IST

